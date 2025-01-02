Republicans Poised to Change House Speaker Rules and Democrats Are Not Happy About It

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is leading Republican lawmakers in proposing a rule change that could make it harder to oust him and future Speakers.

Under the proposed measure, the threshold for initiating a motion to vacate would be raised, requiring nine members of the majority party to co-sponsor the motion. Republicans currently dominate the lower chamber.

As it stands currently, only one member needs to bring a no-confidence vote to remove a Speaker after former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed to a prior rule change.

Nine months later, the deal led to McCarthy's downfall after he relied on the votes of House Democrats to temporarily avert a government shutdown. It was the first time in U.S. history a House speaker was ousted by such a motion. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana has faced similar issues as McCarthy and has had to rely on Democratic votes to pass legislation, angering conservatives who have threatened to remove him. Though Republicans in November backed him for another term leading the party, it's unclear whether he'll have the necessary votes on Friday. No serious challenger to Johnson has emerged, however. "There's no other alternative for Speaker of the House, guys. There's not another name circulated, there's no other candidate proposed, because everyone knows that I'm the only one who can get the votes," Johnson said in recent interview with a Louisiana radio station.

Democratic lawmakers have criticized the proposal, arguing that it prevents bipartisanship and grants too much power to one party. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) said the measure shows that Republicans “have no intention of working together to find common ground,” according to Axios.

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) said if the measure is passed, it would be “a very dark day for democracy in America.”

He added: “What’s next? Allowing only Republicans to speak on the floor?”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) complained that the proposed rule would “start the eroding of the minority party” and cautioned that “in just a couple of years [Johnson’s] members won’t be on committees or be able to file bills in the minority.”

Democrats suggest that the move is aimed at shielding Speaker Johnson from accountability. “Instead of electing a Speaker of the House, they have decided to elect a Speaker of the Republican Conference—held hostage by their most extreme members,” McGovern insisted.

It is obvious why Johnson is trying to pass this measure. He is currently facing continued criticism over his handling of the spending bill debacle in which he worked with Democrats to pass a measure that would avoid a government shutdown. McCarthy was ousted for a similar situation.

Johnson’s future as Speaker is in serious doubt leading up to the vote which is set to take place on Friday. Many Republican lawmakers have lambasted the Speaker for giving in to Democrats and failing to address out-of-control government spending.

However, Johnson is not without supporters. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly doubled down on his endorsement of the Speaker, which carries tremendous weight among Republicans.

This is spot on! If President Trump trusts Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House, there should be no infighting about it.



The most important thing right now is to stand together and realize that we are stronger together than we are divided. pic.twitter.com/vmR9Anav9k — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) January 1, 2025

However, Moskowitz’s warning is valid. Using this measure to ensure that only one party could file a motion to vacate can and will be used against them when Democrats eventually regain control of the House. At this point, it might be smarter for Republicans to leave well enough alone and let the proverbial chips fall where they may.