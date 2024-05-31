Democrats Nuke the 'Norms'
Tipsheet

Biden Announces American Taxpayers Will Rebuild Terror Infested Gaza

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 31, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced a new ceasefire proposal to keep Hamas in power and vowed the American taxpayer will pay to rebuild the Gaza Strip. Five Americans are still being held hostage by the Iranian backed terrorist organization. 

"In phase three a major reconstruction plan for Gaza would commence," Biden said. "The United States will work without partners to rebuild homes, schools and hospitals in Gaza -- to repair communities destroyed in the chaos of war." 

A reminder of who lived in the homes that were destroyed. 

And how Palestinians feel about the October 7 massacre:

Schools, hospitals and other infrastructure in the Gaza Strip has been destroyed by the Israeli Defense Forces after Hamas repeatedly used the sites to launch attacks. More specifically, United Nations Relief and Works Agency schools were used to store weapons and a number of UNWRA teachers are members of Hamas. 

Meanwhile, Biden's latest proposal is raising eyebrows and "makes no sense" according to former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. 

"I’m totally confused by what Biden claims Israel has proposed to end the Gaza war. The confusion is amplified because it is now the Sabbath in Israel so we won’t get a response today," Friedman post on X Friday. "He’s urging Hamas to “take the deal.” But he doesn’t explain what will become of Hamas if the deal is done. With an immediate cease-fire, Hamas will retain significant military assets and command and control. Does the deal include Hamas surrender? And who runs Gaza afterwards to ensure that Hamas never returns?"

"Biden refers to “details” that need to be worked out. These are not minor issues!" he continued. 

In the past seven months of war, Hamas has rejected or broken all ceasefire proposals. They also broke the ceasefire that was in place on October 6 and started the war with their October 7 onslaught. 

