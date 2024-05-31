Biden Announces American Taxpayers Will Rebuild Terror Infested Gaza

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced a new ceasefire proposal to keep Hamas in power and vowed the American taxpayer will pay to rebuild the Gaza Strip. Five Americans are still being held hostage by the Iranian backed terrorist organization.

Advertisement

"In phase three a major reconstruction plan for Gaza would commence," Biden said. "The United States will work without partners to rebuild homes, schools and hospitals in Gaza -- to repair communities destroyed in the chaos of war."

President Biden outlines Israeli proposal for ceasefire and hostage release.



Full video: https://t.co/a2LwfI0bZI pic.twitter.com/ZOpX3rwsNC — CSPAN (@cspan) May 31, 2024

A reminder of who lived in the homes that were destroyed.

Men who r*ped and slaughtered Israeli women get hero’s welcome as Palestinian civilians whistle and cheer as they return to Gaza on Oct 7th.



The men were among thousands of Palestinians who massacred 1,200 innocent people.



pic.twitter.com/9Yj7ytf5QH — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 18, 2024

Look at Shani Louk's legs. Ask yourself, "how did they get this way?" Watch the video, this is how they treated an innocent woman. https://t.co/03dK4QIVSa — Basant Khedia (@Basant_Khedia) May 31, 2024

And how Palestinians feel about the October 7 massacre:

New Palestinian public opinion poll published by the Palestinian Center for Policy & Survey Research:



🔴 72% of Palestinians say that #Hamas' #October7 massacre was the "correct" decision.



🔴If presidential elections were held today for Palestinian leadership & there were only… pic.twitter.com/bl0hkNtA2D — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) December 13, 2023

Schools, hospitals and other infrastructure in the Gaza Strip has been destroyed by the Israeli Defense Forces after Hamas repeatedly used the sites to launch attacks. More specifically, United Nations Relief and Works Agency schools were used to store weapons and a number of UNWRA teachers are members of Hamas.

The real "cycle of violence" in the Middle East is the United States funding Palestinian terrorism, Palestinians starting a war, losing, US pays for reconstruction, Palestinians start a war, lose, US pays for reconstruction. This has been the cycle since the start of the "peace… https://t.co/xEnlQrv647 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 31, 2024

Extensive @IDF operations in eastern #Jabaliya, targeting both surface and subterranean threats in a densely populated urban area heavily fortified by #Hamas have concluded.



Other than the successful operation to bring home the bodies of Shani Louk, Amit Buskila, Ron Benjamin,… pic.twitter.com/qkMIAltEvJ — Lt. Col. (R) Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) May 31, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden's latest proposal is raising eyebrows and "makes no sense" according to former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

"I’m totally confused by what Biden claims Israel has proposed to end the Gaza war. The confusion is amplified because it is now the Sabbath in Israel so we won’t get a response today," Friedman post on X Friday. "He’s urging Hamas to “take the deal.” But he doesn’t explain what will become of Hamas if the deal is done. With an immediate cease-fire, Hamas will retain significant military assets and command and control. Does the deal include Hamas surrender? And who runs Gaza afterwards to ensure that Hamas never returns?"

Advertisement

"Biden refers to “details” that need to be worked out. These are not minor issues!" he continued.

In the past seven months of war, Hamas has rejected or broken all ceasefire proposals. They also broke the ceasefire that was in place on October 6 and started the war with their October 7 onslaught.