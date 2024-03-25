Biden Abandons Israel at the U.N.

The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution on Monday morning calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel — America's greatest ally in the Middle East — and Hamas — a gang of barbaric bloodthirsty terrorists backed by Iran and responsible for the slaughter of more Jews in any single day since the Holocaust.

It's not news that the United Nations is a cesspool of moral rot that has made a hobby out of putting antisemitism into practice on the world stage. What is notable in Monday's vote, however, is that the United States abstained from the vote — the only UNSC member to do so — rather than casting a veto and killing the measure.

BREAKING: The UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. 14 member states voted in favor. The U.S. abstained and didn’t veto — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) March 25, 2024

The move marks a shift in the Biden administration's U.N. strategy (a generous term for its bumbling about) and shows another attempt from the White House to put distance between Joe Biden and Jerusalem. In short, it's a cowardly abandonment of an ally.

What's more, as Guy rightly noted, thinking that Hamas will listen to the demands of the U.N. to release the hostages it holds is inexplicable — and Biden's abandonment is just meant to put pressure on Israel's government.

The baby decapitators and serial rapists of Hamas obviously won’t abide by the unconditional release insistence (or any “demand” from the “international community,” so this Biden abstention would just be about isolating and pressuring Israel. https://t.co/F1jYOUg41C — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 25, 2024

In addition, because Hamas terrorists won't release the hostages because the U.N. told them to, the United Nations is demanding that Israel surrender without getting its hostages back.

This is more than semantics, as only one side here (Israel & not Hamas) cares for UNSC resolutions.



So in effect this is a demand of Israel to surrender without the hostages. https://t.co/mV7MdD2Y8u — David Shor (@DYShor) March 25, 2024

While the resolution demanded a ceasefire for the remainder of Ramadan, calling for Israel to lay down its arms as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists continue their efforts to kill innocent Israelis is insane. Would the U.S. have tolerated a ceasefire resolution after 9/11? Would it have made sense for world leaders to unite in demanding the U.S. stop firing on Japanese kamikazes attacking American ships following the attack on Pearl Harbor? Of course not.

Just hours before the U.N. held its vote from which the United States cowered, terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched another round of rockets at Ashdod on Israel's Mediterranean coast south of Tel Aviv. It seems like the Biden administration is willing to leave Israel out to dry as IDF troops prepare to make a push on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza — where Israeli officials have now said innocent hostages are being held in torment by their terrorist captors.

IDF spox finally says in an on the record breifing what we have all suspected all along - that Israeli hostages are being held in Rafah. — Enia Krivine (@EKrivine) March 25, 2024

As a result of the United States abstention on the resolution, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu followed through on his warning before the vote and canceled plans for a delegation from his government to visit the White House for meetings with the Biden administration.

Biden *requested* this delegation, to further pressure Israel not to finish off Hamas in Rafah. Israel made clear this UN ‘ceasefire’ resolution was unacceptable, but Biden let it pass anyway, with an abstention. Now the Biden-requested delegation is canceled. What leadership. https://t.co/SgPh6DaZQx — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 25, 2024

This is a developing story and may be updated.