Tipsheet

Biden Abandons Israel at the U.N.

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 25, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution on Monday morning calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel — America's greatest ally in the Middle East — and Hamas — a gang of barbaric bloodthirsty terrorists backed by Iran and responsible for the slaughter of more Jews in any single day since the Holocaust. 

It's not news that the United Nations is a cesspool of moral rot that has made a hobby out of putting antisemitism into practice on the world stage. What is notable in Monday's vote, however, is that the United States abstained from the vote — the only UNSC member to do so — rather than casting a veto and killing the measure. 

The move marks a shift in the Biden administration's U.N. strategy (a generous term for its bumbling about) and shows another attempt from the White House to put distance between Joe Biden and Jerusalem. In short, it's a cowardly abandonment of an ally. 

What's more, as Guy rightly noted, thinking that Hamas will listen to the demands of the U.N. to release the hostages it holds is inexplicable — and Biden's abandonment is just meant to put pressure on Israel's government. 

In addition, because Hamas terrorists won't release the hostages because the U.N. told them to, the United Nations is demanding that Israel surrender without getting its hostages back.

While the resolution demanded a ceasefire for the remainder of Ramadan, calling for Israel to lay down its arms as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists continue their efforts to kill innocent Israelis is insane. Would the U.S. have tolerated a ceasefire resolution after 9/11? Would it have made sense for world leaders to unite in demanding the U.S. stop firing on Japanese kamikazes attacking American ships following the attack on Pearl Harbor? Of course not. 

Just hours before the U.N. held its vote from which the United States cowered, terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched another round of rockets at Ashdod on Israel's Mediterranean coast south of Tel Aviv. It seems like the Biden administration is willing to leave Israel out to dry as IDF troops prepare to make a push on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza — where Israeli officials have now said innocent hostages are being held in torment by their terrorist captors. 

As a result of the United States abstention on the resolution, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu followed through on his warning before the vote and canceled plans for a delegation from his government to visit the White House for meetings with the Biden administration.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

