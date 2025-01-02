The Terrorist Who Attacked New Orleans Was Recently Radicalized and Went Insane in...
About Those Four Individuals Allegedly Planting Explosives Around the French Quarter
Police Just Raided Yet Another Eric Adams Ally
Republicans Poised to Change House Speaker Rules and Democrats Are Not Happy About...
Spree Shooter Kills 12 in Montenegro Before Turning Gun on Himself
Why Security Bollards Were Not Raised on Bourbon Street During New Year's Day...
The Airbnb the Bourbon Street Terrorist Rented Caught on Fire
There Is One Reason Why the Las Vegas Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Didn't...
VIP
Trump May Have Been Joking, But Here's Why 'Shark Tank' Star Is Very...
Newsom Applauded One of Trump's Immigration Stances
Hamas May Want to Release the Hostages After This Latest Warning Message
Biden Will Award Liz Cheney With This Medal
Flashback: That Other Time a Damning Photo of a Democrat Was Also Suppressed
'You White B*tches, Go Back to Europe!': Pro-Hamas Protestors Descend on NYC
Tipsheet

The FBI Used One Word That's Likely to Draw More Criticism in Latest Nola Terror Attack Presser

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 02, 2025 12:45 PM
FBI via AP

You know you screwed up when the deputy assistant directors need to be deployed to clean up your mess. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, incompetent as ever, initially declared that the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans was not an act of terrorism. Despite the attacker, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, pledging allegiance to ISIS and having an ISIS flag on the truck he used in the assault that killed 15 people, our great investigative minds at this agency said this wasn’t terrorism.

Advertisement

And now, thanks to FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia, the script has flipped: Nola was an act of terrorism, but he added there’s no “definitive link” between this attack and the Tesla Cybertruck bombing at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas that occurred within hours of each other, where both men used the same app, Turo, to rent the vehicles, and had served on the same military base. The FBI also said Jabbar acted alone, despite initial reports alluding to a possible conspiracy.

Nothing "definitive," huh? I'm not so sure, folks.

Recommended

Flashback: That Other Time a Damning Photo of a Democrat Was Also Suppressed Guy Benson
Advertisement

We also have more on the cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado Springs. Based on a statement provided to the press by the US Army, he was on active duty from the special forces and was on leave from his assignment in Germany:

Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger enlisted as an 18X and served in the active duty Army from January 2006 to March 2011.  

Livelsberger then joined the National Guard from March 2011 to July 2012, followed by the Army Reserve from July 2012 to December 2012. He entered the active duty Army in December 2012 and was a U.S. Army Special Operations Soldier.  

Additionally, U.S. Army Special Operations Command can confirm Livelsberger was assigned to the command and on approved leave at the time of his death. USASOC is in full cooperation with federal and state law enforcement agencies, but as a matter of policy, will not comment on ongoing investigations.”


Advertisement

No definitive link? That's simply not believable, suits. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Flashback: That Other Time a Damning Photo of a Democrat Was Also Suppressed Guy Benson
How My 2024 Predictions Went – And Some Predictions for 2025 Kurt Schlichter
Hamas May Want to Release the Hostages After This Latest Warning Message Rebecca Downs
Republicans Poised to Change House Speaker Rules and Democrats Are Not Happy About It Jeff Charles
The Terrorist Who Attacked New Orleans Was Recently Radicalized and Went Insane in His Final Months Matt Vespa
There Is One Reason Why the Las Vegas Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Didn't Become a Mass Casualty Event Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Flashback: That Other Time a Damning Photo of a Democrat Was Also Suppressed Guy Benson
Advertisement