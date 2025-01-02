The FBI Used One Word That's Likely to Draw More Criticism in Latest Nola Terror Attack Presser

You know you screwed up when the deputy assistant directors need to be deployed to clean up your mess. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, incompetent as ever, initially declared that the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans was not an act of terrorism. Despite the attacker, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, pledging allegiance to ISIS and having an ISIS flag on the truck he used in the assault that killed 15 people, our great investigative minds at this agency said this wasn’t terrorism.

JUST IN - FBI says New Orleans terrorist had "acted alone." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 2, 2025

It’s rare that an FBI official flies in from DC to Bigfoot the field office personnel at a news conference. Suggests some strong dissatisfaction with yesterday’s FBI communications. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 2, 2025

At today’s presser, the FBI’s lead spox is now Christopher Raia (Deputy Director of Counterterrorism Division) rather than the FBI’s Alethea Duncan (who yesterday wrongly said it was not terrorism). Raia says: “Let me be very clear about this point: This was an act of terrorism.” https://t.co/IpvdXsyEzn pic.twitter.com/RPwHySCoUb — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 2, 2025

And now, thanks to FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia, the script has flipped: Nola was an act of terrorism, but he added there’s no “definitive link” between this attack and the Tesla Cybertruck bombing at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas that occurred within hours of each other, where both men used the same app, Turo, to rent the vehicles, and had served on the same military base. The FBI also said Jabbar acted alone, despite initial reports alluding to a possible conspiracy.

Nothing "definitive," huh? I'm not so sure, folks.

JUST IN: FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia on New Orleans Attack: "This was an act of terrorism. It was premeditated and an evil act...We do not assess at this point that anyone else is involved in this attack except for Shamsud-Din Jabbar." pic.twitter.com/BKSIpuScpT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2025

🚨 FBI: There is "no definitive link" between the Las Vegas terror attack and the New Orleans terror attack.



Do you believe this? pic.twitter.com/DHwgdbQoKn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2025

FBI: No link between New Orleans rampage and Las Vegas bombing right now. Investigation continues — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 2, 2025

FBI: There is "no definitive link" between Las Vegas attack and New Orleans attack



-Both attacks involved vehicles

-Attacks happened within hours of each other

-Both vehicles rented through Turo

-Both suspects served in U.S. Army at the same base pic.twitter.com/WPM7EZVAM6 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 2, 2025

JUST IN: The FBI says that New Orleans Muslim terror attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar had wanted to ki*l his family but was concerned media attention wouldn't be focused on the "war between believers & disbelievers." pic.twitter.com/hwegaW5MZ9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2025

We also have more on the cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado Springs. Based on a statement provided to the press by the US Army, he was on active duty from the special forces and was on leave from his assignment in Germany:

Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger enlisted as an 18X and served in the active duty Army from January 2006 to March 2011. Livelsberger then joined the National Guard from March 2011 to July 2012, followed by the Army Reserve from July 2012 to December 2012. He entered the active duty Army in December 2012 and was a U.S. Army Special Operations Soldier. Additionally, U.S. Army Special Operations Command can confirm Livelsberger was assigned to the command and on approved leave at the time of his death. USASOC is in full cooperation with federal and state law enforcement agencies, but as a matter of policy, will not comment on ongoing investigations.”



Army spox tells FOX the suspect in the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion was an active-duty Special Forces operations sergeant who was on leave from Germany where he was serving with the 10th Special Forces Group:



"Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger enlisted as an 18X and served… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 2, 2025

So, the Trump Tower, Vegas bomber was a huge Ukraine supporter?



Seriously? Imagine my shock.



Just like Ryan Routh, who tried to assassinate Trump in Florida. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 2, 2025

BREAKING: CNN is now reporting that the driver in the Cybertruck explosion at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas was an active duty Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group, holding the rank of Master Sergeant.



He was reportedly on leave from an assignment in Germany when he… pic.twitter.com/vcXYIMngOY — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 2, 2025

No definitive link? That's simply not believable, suits.