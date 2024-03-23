House Oversight Committee Witnesses Makes Clear: The Bidens Lied

The House Oversight Committee Hearing on "Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office" from Wednesday was dominated by key moments, especially when it comes to witness Tony Bobulinski. In his opening statement, Bobulinski testified that Hunter Biden perjured himself. He also mentioned repeatedly throughout the hearing how the Bidens lied.

It wasn't just Hunter who perjured himself, Bobulinski said, but so did President Joe Biden's brother, Jim Biden, when it comes to involvement with Chinese-linked company CEFC.

Bobulinski said he had "met with Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Jim Biden at the Beverly Hilton in May 2017," which Hunter acknowledged but Jim denied took place. With passion, Bobulinski emphasized that "Hunter Biden, in his own transcribed interview, confirmed that that meeting took place," adding "Hunter confirmed his uncle perjured himself in front of this Committee."

"The Committee was so shocked by his perjury that they asked him the same question multiple times," Bobulinski also shared. "Each time he denied meeting with me and Joe Biden, after the Committee showed him text messages confirming that." Matt Margolis at our sister site of PJ Media highlighted how Bobulinski "has receipts."

Bobulinski also noted that James Biden "lied extensively throughout his transcribed interview on February 21, and perjured himself." The New York Post has put out an explainer of remarks made by the president's brother and Bobulinski.

Tony Bobulinski says Hunter Biden PERJURED himself during his deposition. pic.twitter.com/fkEGECQPeP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

Jason Galanis, another one of Hunter's former business partners, who is serving prison time and was testifying via Zoom, also addressed such lies.

Hunter could not address these claims in real time, as he was not there, despite how he had asked for such a public hearing. When announcing he intended to have a public hearing, not long after Hunter gave testimony, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) spoke of an interest in such a hearing because of "some contradictory statements" from other witnesses that the chairman said "I think need further review."

Bobulinski's accusations about Hunter lying also came up when he was questioned by Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI). When answering as to why he thought Hunter didn't show up despite saying he wanted a public hearing, Bobulinski offered "I don't think he wanted to sit next to me, because obviously I've emphatically stated he perjured himself in his transcribed interview with the committee as did his uncle, Jim Biden. And for every fact he claims or wants to say 'I was high on drugs' or obfuscate, I can show a document, a text message, a recording, that has cross confirmed that he's lying."

He and the congresswoman agreed it was "highly disappointing" that Hunter didn't show up.

The Biden corruption playbook is simple.



1) Foreign oligarch needs access to the US gov

2) Hunter Biden sells that access via "the brand"

3) Foreign oligarch pays Hunter, then Hunter pays his family



Those are the FACTS. It's pretty clear, the Biden corruption scheme runs deep. pic.twitter.com/UNVZr4ZfUJ — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) March 20, 2024

Another lie was brought up during Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) turn to ask questions, as the congresswoman reminded that Biden has continuously lied about his son's business dealings, including as a candidate on the debate stage in 2020 when he said his family didn't take money from China.

"Not only was it a lie, he knew it was a lie. He knew it because he met with his son Hunter Biden's Chinese business associates," Greene reminded, which is when she discussed CEFC with Bobulinski.

Although WhatsApp messages showed that Hunter had tried to refer to Chinese businessmen as "chairman," Bobulinski was emphatic that that was not the case. Rather "the chairman" referred to Joe Biden. Another message did not refer to any of the Chinese businessmen as the "chairman;" it just said "the Chinese."

Greene also tellingly pointed out that it was 2016 when Biden said he was going to run for president in 2020, and that he went on to have such shady involvement in 2017, "when everybody knew he was planning to be President of the United States." Bobulinski responded that was indeed "a serious problem," and expressed he wished the Committee would investigate further.

Tony Bobulinski says Hunter Biden lied to our committee. Joe Biden is the chairman. pic.twitter.com/s2P3AuOxi8 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) questioned Galanis and Bobulinski to confirm that Joe Biden indeed "participate[d] in phone conversations and meetings with Hunter Biden, his business associates, and foreign interests."

She also confirmed from Galanis that Biden was a "certain relation" that Hunter spoke of to other business members, with Galanis and Bobulinski also both confirming they were not to bring up Joe Biden's name in communications.

The congresswoman reminded that during his deposition, Hunter said he did not involve his father in his business, receiving answers in the affirmative from Bobulinski that "Hunter Biden lie[d] under oath," as well as that "Joe Biden [is] lying when he says he did not interact with Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, their business partners or foreign interests."

Mace also brought up the same debate moment that Greene did, with Biden claiming his family did not make money from the Chinese, though Bobulinski and Galanis answered that he did.

"Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed that he was not involved in Hunter Biden, Jim Biden or any other Biden family business deals," Mace summarized. "Today our witnesses have proved otherwise. Today we've established Joe Biden lied about interacting with Hunter Biden's business associates. It is my belief Joe Biden is the closer for Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, and their business associates in foreign interests. Good luck to the left proving otherwise," she said before yielding.

🚨 EMAIL SHOWS HUNTER DISCUSSING BOARD SEAT FOR THEN VP-JOE BIDEN IN 2014



MACE: Did Henry Zhao, a Chinese businessman, want assurances Joe Biden would join the board, Yes or no?



GALANIS: Yes, he did.



…



MACE: Did Hunter Biden draft an email stating ‘please also remind Henry… pic.twitter.com/vYh1LlzX8n — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also received some telling answers from Bobulinski and Galanis.

When questioning Bobulinski, Boebert brought up the idea of Joe Biden being the chairman, with the witness offering that Biden played "a more active role," especially as "he acted sort of like a chairman" in that "he showed up and shook hands," with the congresswoman interjecting to remind "he's been called the chairman." Bobulinski pointed out "that's all the Chinese Ukrainians, Romanians, Russians" needed, which is not what "the Canadians, the Australians and Americans need, but in those parts of the world, that's what they need."

Galanis also reaffirmed to Boebert that Biden indeed lied while running for president when he said his family did not make any money from China.

Joe Biden has leveraged his elected position to enable the Biden family, their business associates, and their shell companies to receive over $24 million dollars from China and other entities. Biden is compromised and a threat to our national security. It is far past time… pic.twitter.com/ocRkcN02x2 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 20, 2024

Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) also highlighted Hunter and James Biden's lies, as he and Bobulinski fact-checked key points from each of the Biden family member's transcribed testimony.

Hunter couldn't even get correct when he worked for CEFC, Bobulinski explained, since he tried to "parse words" when referring to his "official" capacity. While Hunter gave the year 2017, Bobulinski offered that Hunter started working for CEFC in the fall of 2015 and worked for them throughout 2016 as well, which was confirmed by Hunter himself as well as other conversations with other former associates.

Fry also brought up how Hunter was asked about his father never interacting with his business associates, which Bobulinski confirmed "was a lie."

"Hunter lied to the committee about important details concerning his money demands and threats and CEFC, based on this WhatsApp message," as Fry reminded, which Bobulinski confirmed, as well as how Joe Biden had no awareness of the business he was doing, as Hunter tried to claim.

It wasn't just Hunter who lied, but Jim Biden as well, which Bobulinski was particularly passionate about when discussing. In response to Jim Biden claiming in his own testimony that he had "absolutely not" remembered a meeting with Hunter, Bobulinski, and Joe Biden, Bobulinski insisted "that is a lie."

"I'm shocked that his lawyers sitting next to him, a former US Attorney allowed him to say that like three different times in that transcribed interview," he added, with Fry also reminding "when pressed, [James] continued to double down on" that point.

KEY TAKEAWAY FROM TODAY'S @GOPoversight HEARING —



James and Hunter Biden lied about Joe Biden's involvement in their business.



No wonder Hunter refused to show up today. He knew he'd be called out for his lies. pic.twitter.com/4Q095E2arw — Congressman Russell Fry (@RepRussellFry) March 20, 2024

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who serves as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, which is also investigating the Bidens, was allowed to appear at the hearing and ask questions as well.

The congressman read testimony from Hunter claiming that his business associates, including Galanis, had no expectation from him that his father would get involved in their business dealings. Hunter even claimed "there was never a single time" he could remember indicating as much.

In reaction, Galanis, in light of his explanations of what the "the Biden lift" was, during as well as before the hearing, called it "patently false" and "an untruthful statement."

Gaetz also spoke with Galanis about how he is a living example of how "the Biden Justice Department retaliates against people who speak out against the Bidens and their crimes." Galanis also added "there is unquestionably a pattern of two tiers of justice."

🚨 Jason Galanis says that Hunter Biden’s deposition claims of not involving Joe Biden are “patently false.”



GAETZ (reading from Hunter Biden’s deposition):



“Do you think some of your business associates we've spoken about today, Mr. Archer, Mr. Bobulinski, Mr. Galanis, do you… pic.twitter.com/EO20nf6ntd — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

Such moments are just some takeaways from the nearly eight hour hearing, yet as NewsBusters' Tim Graham highlighted, the mainstream media hardly paid the hearing any mind.

Fox News notes that ABC and CBS skipped the Hunter hearing on their evening "news" shows last night. They're not the "mainstream" media. pic.twitter.com/iXYcQbQxWG — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) March 21, 2024

As the hearing came to a close, Comer announced that he would be inviting the president himself, especially to square away the contradictions.

The committees do not look to be done investigating the Biden crime family, though. House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Comer are looking for more information as to how the CIA stonewalled an interview with Kevin Morris, an associate of Hunter Biden. Jordan has also subpoenaed Joe Biden's ghostwriter to appear before his Committee.











