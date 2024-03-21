How the House GOP Is Looking to Embarrass the Democratic Party on Israel
Heart Attack? Dem Congresswoman's Unhinged Rant Against Donald Trump
Latest DHS Error Once Again Highlights the Incompetence of Secretary Mayorkas
Keep American Troops The Hell Out Of Haiti
Ignore The Appeals Court, Deport Them All Now
Abortion and the GOP
GOP Senator Gets a Death Threat Over Potential Ban on TikTok
California Police Department Is Drawing a Lot of Attention Over Its Photos of...
Why I'm Co-Hosting a Trump Fundraiser
U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel: A Global Deal for American Prosperity
The West's Descent Into Madness
Democrats Are Planning to Use Today's Illegal Immigrants to Help Them Win Elections...
The Vice President Visits an Abortion Clinic---And the People Yawn?
This Is What Will Likely Happen If Trump Can't Pay $464 Million Bond
Tipsheet

Chairman Comer Ends House Oversight Committee Hearing With a Special Announcement

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 21, 2024 8:45 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on "Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office." Although he had been invited to attend, and had even asked for a public hearing, Hunter Biden was a no-show. His lack of presence was noted throughout the hearing, including by key witness Tony Bobulinski, his former business partner. While Chairman James Comer (R-KY) decided to invite yet another Biden family member to come before the Committee at a future date, this time President Joe Biden himself.

Advertisement

To end the hearing, Comer summarized how Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, also a former business partner, had provided testimony "directly implicating President Biden and his family's influence peddling schemes."

Comer addressed how Joe Biden is the person left who can square away the discrepancies in Hunter's testimony versus Bobulinski's testimony and Galanis' testimony, as he reminded the witnesses have not changed their testimonies. 

Just as he had raised in his opening statement, Comer brought up how Biden is either "complicit or incompetent," noting "the American people deserve to know which one it was but neither is acceptable for the leader of the United States." 

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) also asked if former and potentially future President Donald Trump would be invited to "come to talk about his violations of the Emoluments Clause," as he and the chairman got into a brief back-and-forth about the investigations into Trump and the current president. 

Not to be outdone, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) also later posted he would be inviting Trump to come as well, in a repost from Comer. The congressman posted he wished for Trump to come to "explain why his family received tens of millions of dollars from foreign countries with his assistance."

Recommended

Keep American Troops The Hell Out Of Haiti Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Moskowitz, as Sarah covered on Wednesday, had also come to the hearing in a Vladimir Putin mask, accusing Republicans of relying on Russian misinformation. "I just came to thank James Comer for taking all of our intelligence and using it in the committee," he said in his Putin mask. 

Democrats during and before Wednesday's hearing have been complaining about Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, but as we've covered, and as was read into the record during Wednesday's hearing, the contrast is stark between Kushner and Hunter Biden. 

It wasn't long before the White House responded, in a sense. Ian Sams, the White House counsel, reposted CNN reporter Annie Grayer about Comer's announcement, in part with "LOL" and an emoji. He also claimed "witnesses have testified that POTUS did nothing wrong" and that "records he’s received have refuted his false allegations."

Advertisement



Tags: BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keep American Troops The Hell Out Of Haiti Kurt Schlichter
Heart Attack? Dem Congresswoman's Unhinged Rant Against Donald Trump Matt Vespa
Too Dumb for Harvard? Lemon's Too Dumb for Twitter Ann Coulter
This Is What Will Likely Happen If Trump Can't Pay $464 Million Bond Hank Adler
'Be Quiet!' Angry Dan Goldman Snaps as Tony Bobulinski Dares to Defend Himself Rebecca Downs
How the House GOP Is Looking to Embarrass the Democratic Party on Israel Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keep American Troops The Hell Out Of Haiti Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement