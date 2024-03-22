Biden's Ghostwriter Gets Slapped With a Subpoena Over Classified Information Scandal

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has officially issued a subpoena to Mark Zwonitzer, President Joe Biden's former ghostwriter. The subpoena comes after Zwonitzer refused to comply with Committee requests.

"On February 14, 2024, the Committee requested documents relating to your work ghostwriting President Joe Biden’s memoirs. On the letter’s return date, February 23, 2024, your attorney contacted the Committee and requested that Committee staff contact him to discuss the contents of the letter. In that discussion on February 26, 2024, your attorney represented to Committee staff that upon your return from a personal trip, you would produce documents to the Committee before March 8, 2024," Jordan wrote in the subpoena to Zwonitzer Friday.

"As an accommodation, and based upon your attorney’s representations, the Committee agreed to give you until March 8, 2024, to produce the requested documents. On March 7, 2024, your attorney retracted his previous representations, indicated that you would not produce the documents on March 8 as promised, and instead stated that he would follow up with the Committee. On March 11, 2024—over two weeks after the return date on the original letter—your attorney informed the Committee you would not produce the documents without a subpoena compelling your cooperation," Jordan continued. "The documents we have requested regarding your work as President Biden’s ghostwriter are necessary to inform such potential legislation. As such, please find enclosed a subpoena compelling the production of the requested documents."

During congressional testimony from former Special Counsel Robert Hur last week it was revealed Biden shared classified information with Zwonitzer while writing his book, for which Biden was paid $8 million. Those conversations are on tape.

Further, Zwonitzer slid the files from Biden into his computer recycling bin when the classified scandal broke and Hur was appointed Special Counsel to investigate, raising questions about obstruction.

