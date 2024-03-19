'Never Before Seen Footage' Further Confirms VP Joe Biden Was 'the Brand'

As we've been previewing, the House Oversight Committee hearing will be holding its Wednesday morning hearing on "Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office." On the eve of the hearing, the House Judiciary Committee, which has also been investigating the Biden crime family, released a video of "Never Before Seen Footage," from the witnesses who will appear.

Sure enough, the witnesses, who have had close involvement with the Biden family as Hunter Biden's former business partners, have repeatedly confirmed in multiple interviews that they were selling "the brand," which was then Vice President Joe Biden.

The ad includes clips from Devon Archer, Tony Bobulinski, and Jason Galanis. No matter which way the mainstream media, Democrats and the White House try to spin it, the video footage from multiple former business associates has a clear theme.

One particular moment includes remarks from Bobulinski, who had mentioned in his remarks that Biden would call "to demonstrate the Biden brand to whoever was in that meeting, whether it was the Ukrainians, the Romanians, the Russians, Colombians, Chinese, whoever it was," adding "that's all he had to do." Bobulinski was clear in emphasizing that "just him being on the phone is evidence of involvement and enabling the transaction, and any statement otherwise is an absurd statement!"

In his interview with Tucker Carlson, Archer referenced Vice President Biden being "the brand" as something that was also the "prize." As Archer made clear, "the prize is that contact and that access to power."

Not only was the Biden "brand" discussed, at length, but Galanis referenced the "Biden lift" and a sense of "lean[ing] in" as well. He also revealed that "the brand" was something that was "situation specific."

The video also included footage of an interview that Hunter Biden gave with ABC News' "Nightline," as the first son himself acknowledged "I don't know" and "probably not" when asked if he would have been asked to be on the board of Burisma if his last name wasn't Biden. "I don't think that there's a lot of things that would have happened in my life that if my last name wasn't Biden," Hunter added.

While Republicans look to be focusing on topics that are actually relevant to the hearing, Democrats are almost certainly likely to try to make comparisons between Hunter Biden and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former and potentially future President Donald Trump. As we covered earlier on Tuesday, however, there is a sharp contrast when it comes to the two men, including and especially when it comes to their business dealings.

