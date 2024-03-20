Biden Moves Forward With Unhinged Electric Vehicle Mandate
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Bails on Public Hearing He Demanded

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 20, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The House Oversight Committee is holding a public hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday with former "business" partners of President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. 

For months Hunter Biden's lawyers have demanded a public hearing where the younger Biden could defend his family dealings and yet, he failed to show up. 

Earlier in the month, Hunter sat for closed door testimony after defying a subpoena. In December he showed up on Capitol Hill, made an indignant statement to the media and left. 

Judge: About My Decision on the Fani Willis Case… Mia Cathell
During opening testimony from former Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, who sounded the alarm about corruption, lies and influence peddling during the 2020 presidential election, Democrats repeatedly interrupted.


