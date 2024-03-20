Hunter Biden Bails on Public Hearing He Demanded

The House Oversight Committee is holding a public hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday with former "business" partners of President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

For months Hunter Biden's lawyers have demanded a public hearing where the younger Biden could defend his family dealings and yet, he failed to show up.

Hunter Biden begged on bended knee for a public hearing on Oversight. That day is here and he says he won't show. I hope Congress will hold Hunter in contempt. Americans deserve to know how Hunter used his father as the "closer." He couldn't do anything without the "brand." — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) March 20, 2024

Hunter Biden’s empty chair at the Oversight & Judiciary hearing on dear old dad’s deep corruption.



The whole family is disgusting.



We can’t be rid of them fast enough. pic.twitter.com/8VG8NT6lIm — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 20, 2024

Earlier in the month, Hunter sat for closed door testimony after defying a subpoena. In December he showed up on Capitol Hill, made an indignant statement to the media and left.

HUNTER BIDEN:



"My father was not financially involved in my business...not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman...and certainly not as an artist!" pic.twitter.com/GPLplj5vtM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023

During opening testimony from former Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, who sounded the alarm about corruption, lies and influence peddling during the 2020 presidential election, Democrats repeatedly interrupted.

Bobulinski's Opening Statements at Oversight Committee Interrupted by Ranking Member Raskin

https://t.co/hgGChnKYKF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2024



