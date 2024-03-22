Watch a Biden Judicial Nominee Totally Collapse When Pressed About Assault Weapons Bans
Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden...
Wait, Did Google Just Change the Search Results for Bloodbath to Help Democrats?
Watch a British Commentator Totally Embarrass an Anti-Israel News Host
Biden's Border Blowup
EV Agenda Suffers Major Blow in Maine
CNN: There's Been a 'Tremendous Change' in Polling on One Issue Since 2020...and...
Retiring GOP Rep Gives His Party a Proverbial Middle Finger on the Way...
Media Go AWOL on Holding the Bidens Accountable
Go Woke Go Broke: Here’s What Happened When a Gym Allowed a Man...
On Omnibus, Chip Roy Warns a 'Vote for This Bill Is a Vote...
Trump’s Freedom of Speech Matters Too
Pause
With RNC Shakeup, MAGA Brings Accountability to the Republican Party
Tipsheet

Whistleblower Alleges CIA Blocked Investigators From Interviewing Hunter Biden Associate During Tax Probe

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 22, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Republican lawmakers have requested information from CIA Director Bill Burns after a whistleblower came forward alleging the agency intervened to stop federal investigators from interviewing an associate of Hunter Biden. 

Advertisement

In the letter to Burns from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, the lawmakers note that based on the information they received from the whistleblower, the CIA blocked IRS and DOJ investigators who were preparing for an August 2021 interview with Patrick Kevin Morris during an investigation into the first son’s alleged tax crimes. 

"According to the whistleblower, in August 2021, when IRS investigators were preparing to interview Patrick Kevin Morris, an associate of Hunter Biden, the CIA intervened to stop the interview,” Comer and Jordan wrote. “Two DOJ officials were allegedly summoned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia for a briefing regarding Mr. Morris. At that meeting, it was communicated that Mr. Morris could not be a witness during the investigation.”

The lawmakers said it's unclear why the CIA intervened but the allegations "track with other evidence showing how the DOJ deviated from its standard investigative practices during the investigation of Hunter Biden."

According to a transcribed interview with Morris earlier this year, the Hollywood attorney and Democrat donor met Hunter Biden at a campaign event in 2019 and shortly after loaned the first son at least $5 million to pay off his tax debt and for personal expenses.

“Kevin Morris’s massive financial support to Hunter Biden raises ethical and campaign finance concerns for President Joe Biden,” Comer said in a statement at the time. “Shortly after meeting Hunter Biden at a Joe Biden campaign event in 2019, Kevin Morris began paying Hunter Biden’s tax liability to insulate then-presidential candidate Joe Biden from political liability. Kevin Morris admitted he has ‘loaned’ the president’s son at least $5 million. These ‘loans’ don’t have to be repaid until after the next presidential election and the ‘loans’ may ultimately be forgiven. Since Kevin Morris has kept President Biden’s son financially afloat, he’s had access to the Biden White House and has spoken to President Biden. This follows a familiar pattern where Hunter Biden’s associates have access to Joe Biden himself."

Recommended

Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden and Israel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In Thursday's letter, the Republicans conclude by asking for all communications and documents relating to the DOJ and/or IRS investigation of Hunter Biden, as well as those that pertain to Morris, by April 4.  


Tags: CORRUPTION HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden and Israel Matt Vespa
Watch a British Commentator Totally Embarrass an Anti-Israel News Host Matt Vespa
Watch a Biden Judicial Nominee Totally Collapse When Pressed About Assault Weapons Bans Matt Vespa
Biden's Border Blowup Victor Davis Hanson
CNN: There's Been a 'Tremendous Change' in Polling on One Issue Since 2020...and It Favors Trump Leah Barkoukis
The Electric Car Fiasco Michael Barone

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden and Israel Matt Vespa
Advertisement