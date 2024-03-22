Whistleblower Alleges CIA Blocked Investigators From Interviewing Hunter Biden Associate During Tax Probe

Republican lawmakers have requested information from CIA Director Bill Burns after a whistleblower came forward alleging the agency intervened to stop federal investigators from interviewing an associate of Hunter Biden.

In the letter to Burns from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, the lawmakers note that based on the information they received from the whistleblower, the CIA blocked IRS and DOJ investigators who were preparing for an August 2021 interview with Patrick Kevin Morris during an investigation into the first son’s alleged tax crimes.

"According to the whistleblower, in August 2021, when IRS investigators were preparing to interview Patrick Kevin Morris, an associate of Hunter Biden, the CIA intervened to stop the interview,” Comer and Jordan wrote. “Two DOJ officials were allegedly summoned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia for a briefing regarding Mr. Morris. At that meeting, it was communicated that Mr. Morris could not be a witness during the investigation.”

The lawmakers said it's unclear why the CIA intervened but the allegations "track with other evidence showing how the DOJ deviated from its standard investigative practices during the investigation of Hunter Biden."

According to a transcribed interview with Morris earlier this year, the Hollywood attorney and Democrat donor met Hunter Biden at a campaign event in 2019 and shortly after loaned the first son at least $5 million to pay off his tax debt and for personal expenses.

“Kevin Morris’s massive financial support to Hunter Biden raises ethical and campaign finance concerns for President Joe Biden,” Comer said in a statement at the time. “Shortly after meeting Hunter Biden at a Joe Biden campaign event in 2019, Kevin Morris began paying Hunter Biden’s tax liability to insulate then-presidential candidate Joe Biden from political liability. Kevin Morris admitted he has ‘loaned’ the president’s son at least $5 million. These ‘loans’ don’t have to be repaid until after the next presidential election and the ‘loans’ may ultimately be forgiven. Since Kevin Morris has kept President Biden’s son financially afloat, he’s had access to the Biden White House and has spoken to President Biden. This follows a familiar pattern where Hunter Biden’s associates have access to Joe Biden himself."

In Thursday's letter, the Republicans conclude by asking for all communications and documents relating to the DOJ and/or IRS investigation of Hunter Biden, as well as those that pertain to Morris, by April 4.



