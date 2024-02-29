Nikki Haley's Latest Spin on Trump's Michigan Win Is Beyond Delusional
Tipsheet

Here's What Happens Next After Hunter Biden's Testimony

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 29, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Hunter Biden managed to show up for his closed-door testimony this time, and the transcribed interview with the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees indeed took place on Wednesday morning. After Hunter gave such testimony, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed that Hunter will soon get what he asked for late last year before he ultimately skipped out on his subpoena: a public hearing. 

Advertisement

Comer also released a statement shared to the Committee's X account, along with a Fox News clip of him speaking to the press. The chairman's statement began with how he thought "it was a great deposition for us" and "proved several bits of our evidence that we've been conducting throughout this investigation."

"But there were also some contradictory statements that I think need further review," Comer continued, which is why "this impeachment inquiry [into President Joe Biden] will now go to the next phase, which will be a public hearing."

Comer addressed how Hunter, his attorney, Democratic members, and the media have been asking about that public hearing. "Just as I said when we said we were going to do the deposition first, we will have a public hearing next," the chairman said. "So, I think that the public hearing hopefully will clear up some discrepancies between some of the statements that were made between some of the associates and what we heard today."

Recommended

So Who Will Trump Pick for Veep? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

As many Republican members have reminded, including during contempt markups held last December, it was not Hunter who gets to set the rules. Further, closed-door testimonies are a standard way to start the process. 

We will likely learn more sooner before that public hearing comes, as Comer teased the release of the transcript "hopefully... within the next two or three days."

The House Judiciary Committee posted about "four facts" following the hearing, reminding that Hunter Biden sat on Burisma's board despite being unqualified to do so, with Burisma pressuring him on policy issues in Ukraine, which Joe Biden did as vice president. 

Even before the closed-door testimony took place, Comer and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) were discussing the matter, as Comer reminded the press of the Biden family corruption in remarks ahead of the hearing. Jordan appeared on "Fox & Friends" before Hunter gave his testimony.

Advertisement

Our own Larry O'Connor addressed how "Hunter Biden Lies Through His Teeth in Close-Door Testimony," and our sister site of Twitchy has also covered Hunter's opening statement that was released, highlighting the first son's insistence on not only defending his father, but the blame game he engaged in and excuses he made for his actions. At one point he even took that defense a step further, as he went for that politically loaded term of "MAGA Republicans," specifically as it applies to "MAGA-Motivated Conspiracy Theories."

One thing worth highlighting about Hunter's testimony, no matter how much he, Democrats, and the media may try to spin it in favor of the president, is that the narrative keeps changing. While Hunter claimed "I did not involve my father in my business," now President Biden said on the campaign trail that he never even spoke with his son about such dealings.

Such a political angle when it comes to assigning blame comes after a recent interview that Hunter granted to Axios in which he offered he and his sobriety could play a role in the 2024 election by keeping Donald Trump from winning. 

Advertisement

The pinned post from the House Oversight Committee currently is a thread from Tuesday also reminding about the evidence against the president and the Biden crime family's shady business dealings. 


