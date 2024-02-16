Rashida Talib Was Too Extreme for the Squad Yesterday
We Need to Tell Some Hard Truths
Biden Aide Rebuked by White House Press Corps for 'Inappropriate' Attempt to Spin...
Here's When We'll Learn More About Special Counsel Hur's Report on Biden's Docs,...
Officials Racing to TV Cameras Add to Tragedies
Just Wait Until You Hear Who's Now Included in Biden's Student Loan Bailout...
Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny, 47, Has Died
The Reason the Justice Department Just Sued Tennessee Stuns Critics
Why Tucker Carlson Feels 'Radicalized' After Visiting Russian Grocery Store
Here's How One Red State Will Crack Down on Retail Theft
Horrifying: Australian Hospital Offers So-Called ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care to Toddlers
Chicago Mayor's Latest Move Puts His Radicalism and Incompetence on Full Display
Upholding Local Autonomy and Protecting Our Furry Friends: Why Indiana Must Reject HB...
More Anti-Israel Protesters Were Just Arrested at Cannon House Building
Tipsheet

Joe Manchin Has Made His Decision on Whether He'll Run for President

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 16, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After months of teasing about such a move, retiring Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has decided that he is not running for president, as NBC News reported on Friday morning. Not only had Manchin very much been considering such a move, but his announcement comes a day after he shared during a listening tour that he'd consider retiring Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and former Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) as running mates if he ran under the No Label party ticket. 

Advertisement

Manchin himself made his intentions quite clear on Friday. "I will not be seeking a third-party run. I will not be involved in a presidential run," he said during a speech. 

The Washington Post also quoted Manchin as saying "I just don't think it's the right time," as he claimed "democracy is at stake right now," using a narrative President Joe Biden and Democrats have been relying on for the 2024 campaign. Manchin himself has been increasingly warning about democracy for months too. 

This February 16 decision comes weeks before the timeline Manchin previously announced, which was to be around the March 5 Super Tuesday contests. 

Manchin, who would have faced an uphill reelection battle for his Senate seat this year, announced last November that he would not be seeking reelection. That seat is thus even more certain to be a Republican pickup for 2024, with Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex Mooney both vying for the Republican nomination.

"The centrist senator is expected to discuss the importance of independent voices and leave the door open to departing the Democratic Party during a speech here," the NBC News report also noted shortly before the speech. Even when it was still possible that Manchin would run for reelection, there was also chatter last year that he would no longer be a Democrat, but rather become an Independent

Recommended

Here Are the Trump-Russia Docs the Intelligence Community Tried to Keep Hidden Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Not only has Manchin been considered something of a moderate or even conservative Democrat, but he's also been at odds with his party, especially in recent years. And, he's talked about the need to come together in the middle as he's criticized the extremes of both parties.

Manchin had recently promised he would not be a "spoiler" in the presidential race, though polls that did include him showed him with single-digit support if he was in the race. A Cygnal poll from last December also indicated that he could hurt Biden. Manchin at least looks to be keeping that promise, then. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are the Trump-Russia Docs the Intelligence Community Tried to Keep Hidden Matt Vespa
Chicago Mayor's Latest Move Puts His Radicalism and Incompetence on Full Display Guy Benson
Just Wait Until You Hear Who's Now Included in Biden's Student Loan Bailout Plan Leah Barkoukis
Biden Aide Rebuked by White House Press Corps for 'Inappropriate' Attempt to Spin Coverage of Biden's Age Spencer Brown
Nathan Wade Sweats Bullets on the Witness Stand Mia Cathell
The Strange Disconnect Between Israel and Ukraine Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here Are the Trump-Russia Docs the Intelligence Community Tried to Keep Hidden Matt Vespa
Advertisement