Manchin Makes a Promise About 2024

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 15, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Sunday vowed he wouldn’t act as a “spoiler” in the 2024 election. 

“Let me just say I have never been a spoiler, nor will I ever be a spoiler on any election,” Manchin told Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday.”

“If I’m involved, I’m involved to win. But to be a spoiler for the sake of throwing the election one way or the other, I would never do,” he added.

The interview came after speculation that he could enter the 2024 race after kicking off his “listening tour” during a New Hampshire event.

"I'm not here campaigning. I'm here basically, concerned about my country, same as you," Manchin said at St. Anselm College. "Wherever life takes me, I'm willing to do, but I'm gonna give everything I have to save the country."

Manchin and his daughter started the group Americans Together to provide a voice to voiceless moderates, and New Hampshire made sense as the beginning of the tour because of the large percentage of independents in the state, he explained to Bream. 

"I was invited to St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, which I think is historically a very independent bellwether state,” he said. “That was the best place for me to have a conversation and find out what they’re thinking and what they’re looking for. They feel homeless and helpless, they don’t believe that the Democrat or Republican Party as of today that have gone to the extremes really represents who they are, and they’re looking for that."

When she pressed him for details on making a decision, Manchin would only say he’d see where the race stands in a couple months. 

“For any third-party attempt, it would define itself by, let’s say, Super Tuesday. If there’s going to be any movement whatsoever,” he said.

“I think you start looking after Super Tuesday to find out what the lay of the land is going to be. A lot can change in the next two months. So, let’s wait and see,” Manchin added.


