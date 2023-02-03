Joe Manchin Looking to Work With Republican Senate Colleagues, Will It Save Him in 2024?

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has been something of a moderate or even conservative Democrat, only to get screwed over by his own party. This was especially the case last year when his plan permit reforms failed to pass, something we all had to suffer the effects of, since it meant Manchin helped get the misnamed "Inflation Reduction Act" passed only to get nothing in return. Now, in the 118th Congress, even as Democrats have expanded their majority, Manchin looks to be working with Republicans, as Cami Mondeaux highlighted for the Washington Examiner.

Among the issues where Manchin is looking to work with his Republican colleagues include introducing a bill with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) known as the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, which would block the federal government from banning gas stoves. That announcement just recently came on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), however, has taken a much different stance, my mocking the concerns of Americans as well as Republican and even fellow Democratic senators that the government would exercise such raw power. His official account issued several tweets mocking so-called "MAGA Republicans."

MAGA Republicans are trying to distract from real issues Americans want solved—like the debt ceiling—by cooking up a silly, shameless, and desperate narrative that Democrats are coming for your gas stove. pic.twitter.com/V6kqlBGaoW — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 3, 2023

.@ENERGY's debunked the desperate MAGA idea that Dems are coming for your gas stove



Gas prices are high

Gas stoves can increase asthma risk

Gas stoves contribute to climate change



The Inflation Reduction Act can help with all this—but only if you choose to take advantage — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 3, 2023

At first you have to laugh at the “gas stove ban” narrative being cooked up by MAGA GOP



It’s a recipe for disaster for their party and the politicians trying to distract Americans



The truth revealed is simple—they can’t govern, and they can’t solve issues like the debt ceiling — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 3, 2023

Nobody is taking away your gas stove.



Shameless and desperate MAGA Republicans are showing us they will cook up any distraction to divert from real issues the American people want solved, like the debt ceiling. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 3, 2023

The Biden administration had indeed hinted last month that it was considering a ban on gas stoves, and while U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission chairman Alexander D. Hoehn-Saric released a statement clarifying otherwise, it was likely only because the backlash was so swift and severe.

Mondeaux also mentioned Manchin joining in with Republican colleagues on Wednesday to prevent the Biden administration from politicizing 401(k) payments. Because evidently this administration hasn't done enough damage when it comes to 401(k)s, a rule was passed last November that allows retirement plan managers to consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues when considering investment decisions. States are also suing to block the rule.

Manchin has had a particularly busy week, as on Wednesday he also joined Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT) James Lankford (R-OK), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), John Thune (R-SD), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Thom Tillis (R-NC) requiring the Biden administration to come up with a plan on border security before ending Title 42.

Mondeaux included a statement from a Manchin spokesperson in her report. "Sen. Manchin has always been one of the most bipartisan Members of Congress and will continue to work with anyone--Republicans and Democrats--to address the issues facing our nation and improve the lives of West Virginians and Americans," the spokesperson said.

The conservative Democrat has also been instrumental in keeping the filibuster in tact, along with now Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and when it comes to keeping the radical pro-abortion language known as the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA) from passing the chamber.

Manchin is up for reelection in 2024, though he has not yet declared if he is going to run. The map is particularly favorable to Republicans this time, and Manchin is likely the Democratic candidate who can win this particularly red state. Even still, Manchin won reelection in 2018--a year which was considered a blue wave--by just over 3 points.

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump, who could very well be on the ballot in 2024 as well, won the state in 2016 by over 42 points and in 2020 by over 39 points. President Joe Biden has also faced his lowest approval ratings in West Virginia than any state in the country.

If Manchin doesn't run, Democrats can likely kiss any chance of holding the seat goodbye, as it's been included in lists of seats most likely to flip.

Last month, Manchin even teased a potential presidential run for 2024 while on NBC News' "Meet the Press," though he didn't say if such a run would be as a Democrat.