Tipsheet

Mahmoud Khalil's Wife Has Quite the Narrative on What Happened to Her Husband

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | March 12, 2025 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Over the weekend, pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE), with the Trump administration seeking to deport him. He's being held at a facility in Louisiana and has been ordered to appear before a hearing on March 27, according to NBC News. Khalil, who is not a U.S. citizen, is married to a U.S. citizen, who is none too pleased about her husband being arrested and thus having to face consequences for leading pro-Hamas activities at Columbia University, as well as participating in a pro-Hamas takeover recently at its sister school of Barnard College. As justmindy at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted, she went for quite the curious narrative.

To applause from a pro-Hamas crowd calling for Khalil's release, one of his attorneys read a message from Khalil's wife, who is remaining anonymous. "My husband was kidnapped from our home and it's shameful that the United States government continues to hold him because he stood for the rights and lives of his people. I demand his immediate release and return to our family. His disappearance has devastated our lives. Every day without him is filled with uncertainty, not just for me, but for our entire family and community," the attorney read. 

"Our loved ones are struggling with the pain of fear of his sudden absence, and yet we are not alone. So many who know and love Mahmoud have come together, refusing to stay silent. Their support is a testament to his character, and to the deep injustice of what is being done to him," she continued, to loud applause. 

The Open Source Intel account that shared a clip of her remarks has over 1,000 replies calling out the terrorist sympathizer's wife. 

It's particularly rich, and insulting, that the wife of a pro-Hamas supporter would dare to make claims about "kidnapping." Hamas took approximately 250 hostages on October 7, 2023. There are still those being kept in captivity over 500 days later, including American citizens. Not only did Hamas engage in kidnapping, but also rape and torture. There were 1,200 Israelis killed that day, with not even Holocaust survivors and babies being spared from a particularly barbaric fate. 

Further, what does Khalil, his wife, and their supporters think has happened to the family members of those brutally murdered and/or taken hostage as part of that October 7 attack? Are they not too "devastated?" What about "the uncertainty" of Edan Alexander, the American citizen still being held by Hamas, and "the uncertainty" of his family? 

The attorney was indeed correct that there are those not remaining silent, including Democratic politicians, especially those who sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee. While the X account has put out many posts supporting Khalil, and even laughably claimed that they are the members standing up to antisemitism, they have never once posted about Alexander

Speaking more about Khalil and his future threat of his deportations, many of his supporters on the left have taken to a narrative about free speech and the First Amendment, a narrative his attorneys have also gone with. It's worth reminding, though, that Khalil is not even an American citizen.

