Joe Manchin Makes a Decision on Whether to Run for Reelection

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 09, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Thursday afternoon, after many months of wondering about his plans, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced via a video message posted to his X account that he will not be running for reelection next year.

Manchin began by focusing on a promise he made to his dad that "he would serve all the people, friend or foe, and not just myself," and speaking about the benefits of being bipartisan, something he's done, even when he said it has "landed me in hot water," adding "but the fight to unite has been well worth it."

"After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia," Manchin said, which is why he's "made one of the toughest decisions of my life, and I decided that I will not be running for reelection to the United States Senate."

However, the video message also left open the possibility of what is still on the minds of many, as to whether or not Manchin will run for president, then, as he'll "be traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."

Pro-Lifers Aren't Going to Like This Tweet From Ann Coulter
Manchin also addressed numerous issues the country is experiencing. This includes not only "extreme" politics and growing divides, but prices, the crisis at the southern border, the national debt, and safety. Although Manchin offered "these are not Republican or Democratic challenges, these are American challenges" many such issues he mentioned have worsened under Joe Biden's presidency. 

Towards his closing, Manchin went for a more hopeful note, as he shared "I know our country isn't as divided as Washington wants us to believe," pointing to shared values and the promise he made to his father about public service. 

"Joe Manchin" has already been trending over X with regards to the announcement.

Even if Manchin had decided to run for reelection, the seat was already considered a top pickup, if not the top pickup, for Republicans in 2024, when the Senate map looks favorable, especially in comparison to 2022. It was once regarded at the very least as slightly favoring Republicans, but is now even more of a sure bet for Republicans to pick up the seat. National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines (R-MT) is also optimistic.

Jim Justice, the popular sitting governor of West Virginia who is term-limited, entered the race in April and is expected to be the Republican nominee. He too is trending on X.


