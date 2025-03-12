Judge Blocks Trump From Stripping Law Firm That Peddled Russian Collusion Hoax of Its Security Clearances

Katie wrote about this: the security clearances for a slew of bad actors from the deep state got revoked, including those from law firm Perkins Coie, who were one of the prime drivers of the Russian collusion hoax.

🚨 NEW: President Donald J. Trump signs an executive order suspending the security clearances for employees at Perkins Coie — which played a key role in the Russia hoax.



"This is an absolute honor to sign." pic.twitter.com/0twjGR6lwO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 6, 2025

"This is an absolute honor to sign. What they've done is just terrible. It's a weaponization, you could say weaponization against a political opponent, and it should never be allowed to happen again,” said President Trump last week when he signed the executive order stripping the firm of its clearance.

🚨 #BREAKING: A federal judge has BLOCKED President Trump from revoking the security clearance of Perkins Coie, the law firm which helped develop the Russia Hoax



WTF?



These activist judges HAVE TO GO. How can a judge FORCE the President to give someone a security clearance?! pic.twitter.com/PW1SrLqEQT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 12, 2025

Unbelievable that a judge would veer off into this territory pic.twitter.com/DqZdB7F6yZ — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 12, 2025

And, like clockwork, some little judge has blocked it (via Reuters):

A U.S. judge has agreed to temporarily block implementation of President Donald Trump's executive order to strip security clearances and take other actions against prominent law firm Perkins Coie over its policies promoting workforce diversity and its work for his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell at a hearing in Washington on Wednesday said she would grant Perkins Coie's request for a temporary restraining order against Trump's order, which sought to roll back the firm's business with federal contractors and the ability of its lawyers to access government officials and hold security clearances. Perkins Coie, founded in Seattle, sued Trump's administration on Tuesday, arguing that his executive order violated the firm's rights under the U.S. Constitution, including protections for free speech, free association and due process. Trump's order called for a government review intended to end contracts Perkins Coie currently holds with various federal agencies and a review intended to end the government contracts of the firm's clients. According to the lawsuit, at least seven Perkins Coie clients, including a major government contractor, have already withdrawn legal work because of Trump's order or were considering doing so, costing the firm "significant revenue." Government employees have discouraged or blocked Perkins Coie attorneys from attending meetings due to the order, the lawsuit said.

How about not peddling stories that are knowingly and demonstrably false? The law firm knew Russian collusion was a delusion but pushed it anyway to win an election, and it blew up in his face.

These little judges are out of control.