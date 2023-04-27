White House and Media Caught Red Handed Colluding on Questions for Biden
Tipsheet

It's On: Joe Manchin Closer Than Ever to Losing His Senate Seat

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 27, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

UPDATE: Manchin responds with this statement:

“I am laser focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do – lowering healthcare costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, shoring up American energy security and getting our fiscal house in order. But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter."

***Original post***

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is in the political battle of his life after popular Republican Governor Jim Justice officially filed to run against him in 2024. 

"West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) filed paperwork Thursday to run for the state’s Senate seat with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) up for reelection in 2024," The Hill reports. "After months of hinting at a potential bid for the Senate, Justice is expected to officially launch his campaign for Senate on Thursday at 5 p.m. Justice, 72, is looking to flip Manchin’s seat in the Senate, jeopardizing the Democrats’ already slim majority in the upper chamber."

Last month, Justice confidently stated if he were enter the race against Manchin, he would win. The polling bears out that assertion. 

In recent days Manchin has been in panic mode over his August 2022 vote for the Inflation Reduction Act. Without his vote the monstrous legislation, which guts domestic energy production and jobs in West Virginia, wouldn't have passed. As the legislation is being implemented, Manchin has feigned outrage over the cost, which was clearly written into the bill last year. 


