It's On: Joe Manchin Closer Than Ever to Losing His Senate Seat

UPDATE: Manchin responds with this statement:

“I am laser focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do – lowering healthcare costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, shoring up American energy security and getting our fiscal house in order. But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter."

***Original post***

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is in the political battle of his life after popular Republican Governor Jim Justice officially filed to run against him in 2024.

"West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) filed paperwork Thursday to run for the state’s Senate seat with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) up for reelection in 2024," The Hill reports. "After months of hinting at a potential bid for the Senate, Justice is expected to officially launch his campaign for Senate on Thursday at 5 p.m. Justice, 72, is looking to flip Manchin’s seat in the Senate, jeopardizing the Democrats’ already slim majority in the upper chamber."

Last month, Justice confidently stated if he were enter the race against Manchin, he would win. The polling bears out that assertion.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) says he is "very seriously considering" running for the Senate seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in 2024.



Fox's Brian Kilmeade: "Do you think you would win?"



Justice: "I know I'd win. That's all there is to it."



pic.twitter.com/xuH1fGmGrV — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 9, 2023

West Virginia poll by Morning Consult



Governor Jim Justice (R) Job Approval:



Approve: 64%

Disapprove: 31%

Net: +33%



Senator Joe Manchin (D) Job Approval:



Approve: 40%

Disapprove: 53%

Net: -13%



October 1 - December 31https://t.co/fkjBfNws1Y pic.twitter.com/Yi6C6VYCpu — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 17, 2023

In recent days Manchin has been in panic mode over his August 2022 vote for the Inflation Reduction Act. Without his vote the monstrous legislation, which guts domestic energy production and jobs in West Virginia, wouldn't have passed. As the legislation is being implemented, Manchin has feigned outrage over the cost, which was clearly written into the bill last year.

The Biden administration is breaking its word to the American public by ignoring the text of the #InflationReductionAct to pursue its radical climate agenda. Let me be clear: if this continues, I'll do everything in my power to stop them — including voting to repeal the IRA. pic.twitter.com/d1l4SUUYcN — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) April 25, 2023

Senator Joe Manchin voted for the "Inflation Reduction Act."



Now, he's PISSED about how it's been implemented.



"I am SO UPSET about this because they're doing everything they can to BUST THE BUDGET, what we PROMISED the American people what it would cost!" pic.twitter.com/doV2dzYhhB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2023



