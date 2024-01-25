Get Ready for Many More 'MAGA Republican' Rants From Team Biden

On Wednesday morning, fresh off of President Joe Biden's winning through a write-in campaign in the New Hampshire primary, his reelection campaign held a press call touting the president's supposed accomplishments. This came while the campaign also issued warnings about the almost certain Republican nominee, former and potentially future President Donald Trump. If you think you've heard the Biden reelection campaign rant about "MAGA Republicans" before, it's only going to happen with more intensity now that 2024 is officially here.

Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez started off by claiming that with Trump also winning on Tuesday, "the results out of New Hampshire confirm that Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination and the election-denying, anti-freedom MAGA movement has completed its takeover of the Republican Party," noting "with a simple fact established the choice that American voters will face next November is coming in increasingly sharp focus."

Leading up to the 2022 midterms, which turned out to be far more disappointing to Republicans that expected, Biden himself turned to demonizing his "MAGA Republican" opponents. He's continued to do that for 2024, with Chavez Rodriguez also reminding how Biden made speeches earlier this month in Valley Forge and Charleston.

Not only did Biden's campaign manager speak about those speeches, she promised there will be more to come. "As we sit on the precipice of MAGA Republicans coronating Donald Trump as their nominee, that threat grows greater every day. From the outset we have been running a campaign like the fate of our democracy depends on it. That will only accelerate in the coming weeks and months ahead," she laid out.



Former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), who has served in the Biden administration and is now a co-chair for the reelection campaign, continued the warning from there. As he went on to raise concerns with Trump and his policies, Richmond said that "Donald Trump's MAGA agenda represents the very worst of our politics."

When taking questions, including about a pivot towards the general election between Biden and Trump, Campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler also mentioned the "MAGA Republican" talking point. Tyler said he's been prepared for this since Biden announced he was running for reelection last April, while Trump has "fully consolidated the extreme MAGA base of the party and is marching towards the nomination."



According to Tyler, there's an "all hands on deck" strategy with the Biden reelection campaign "laser focused on presenting that direct choice to the American people," as they are now "full steam ahead heading into the general election."

"So our posture of the campaign is going to reflect that and will be focused on presenting the American people with a clear choice between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who are going to continue to fight for hardworking Americans every single day and somebody like Donald Trump, who again, as I said earlier, doesn't care about how much harm he inflicts on the American people, because he only cares about himself," Tyler continued.



The call had also touched upon the Democratic Party prioritizing abortion, though often through dressed up language such as "the freedom to choose" and discussing "the freedom for women to make decisions about their own bodies."

Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks alsio tied the issues together when speaking about discussing "Trump and MAGA Republican's anti-abortion extremism."



On Tuesday, Biden was in Virginia where he gave remarks on "Restore Roe." The 51st anniversary since the Roe v. Wade decision, which was overturned in 2022 by the Dobbs v. Jackson case, has inspired Democrats to campaign even more heavily on the issue. While Biden and other Democrats call for the passage of the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), claiming it will merely "codify" or "restore" Roe, it will in reality expand it by making abortion available in all 50 states for any reason without legal limit. It doesn't help that the Biden administration has caused confusion on the issue, as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continues to do.

When it comes to plans to "ban abortion nationwide" that Democrats rant and rave against, it's worth pointing out that this is a 15-week abortion limit, with exceptions, which polls have shown Americans support. Unborn children can feel pain at such a point, and the procedure this late in pregnancy is more dangerous for women. Such legislation would also bring us more in line with most nations around the world, including Europe. Only a handful of nations, like North Korea and China, allow for abortions up until birth for any reason.

Ironically, Chavez Rodriguez even mentioned dignity when she mentioned how "the president and vice president are fighting to build the economy from the bottom up and the middle out to make sure every American is treated with dignity, and to protect our sacred rights and freedoms." She went on to reference the Tuesday night remarks, noting how there was a "splitscreen in full effect" from Trump's campaign, and mention how Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had "highlighted the stakes of 2024 for Americans rights and freedoms."



