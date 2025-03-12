If This Is the Reaction to the Senate Dems' First Move on the Spending Bill, They Better Rethink It

We’re heading for a shutdown. On March 14, the government will close its doors, and it’s the fault of Senate Democrats who failed to advance the House’s six-month continuing resolution. They want to short-term CR this session to death and disrupt the GOP from their plans of passing a slew of crucial domestic items, like making the Trump tax cuts permanent, finishing the border wall, and securing our southern border. They also want to shut down the Department of Government Efficiency, whose work of uncovering wasteful spending and political class pork has hit close to home.

Advertisement

Usually, I hate CRs, but the big prize of passing that budget reconciliation package is too good. It’s not perfect, but it’s pretty damn close. Schumer, however, boasted about the GOP not having the votes for cloture this afternoon, as every Democrat refused to break ranks:

On Wednesday afternoon, after Senate Democrats met to discuss a looming potential government shutdown for Friday if a bill is not passed in time, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) revealed that his party is prepared to shut down the government. On Tuesday night, the House voted mostly along party lines to pass a continuing resolution (CR), with all Republicans but one--Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky--unifying behind the bill. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine also voted for it. Especially with one of their own, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) indicating he's opposed to the CR, Republicans needed that many more Democrats to cross the aisle in order to break the filibuster. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has reportedly indicated he'd vote in favor of the CR, and has also already posted to his X account that he would not shut down the government, but seven more Democrat votes would still be needed. "Republicans do not have the votes to invoke cloture (on their CR)," Schumer revealed, pointing to how his caucus is supposedly "unified." The Democratic unity supposedly has to do with a one-month CR that Democrats have drafted, which is not what has passed the House. That bill, which passed, funds the government until September.

House Democrats warning Senate Democrats not to vote for GOP spending bill — as many Senate Dems torn with shutdown looming.



Pramila Jayapal warning of a “backlash” for Senate Dems who vote for it.



“They should refuse to allow this bill to pass in the Senate,” she told me.



If… pic.twitter.com/3n0Bs4MCUp — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 12, 2025

First, who the hell would take what the lunatics in the House Democratic Caucus have to say seriously.

Second, if the initial reaction to the Senate Democrats’ move, which is to push the government toward closure, is everyone calling Chuck ‘shutdown Schumer,’ maybe they should rethink this strategy. Democrats also overplayed their hand during the first Trump presidency when they shut down the government over illegal aliens.

Schumer shutdown. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) March 12, 2025

That’s why they call him “Shutdown Schumer” … https://t.co/h7PRO8nbfX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2025

Chuck Schumer: ‘I have the votes to shut down the government’ https://t.co/1r14ZNzdaK — Townhall Media JG (@JonGarthwaite) March 12, 2025

Will there be a repeat here? Will voters be seeing right through their games? Maybe, since the Democratic Party’s approval rating is trash, with most voters viewing them as out of touch, unconcerned with their issues, and focusing on the wrong ones.