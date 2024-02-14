By Partnering With This Group, It Doesn't Look Like Susan Sarandon Has Learned Her Lesson

Late last year, award-winning actress Susan Sarandon was dropped from the United Talent Agency for her antisemitic rant, something she ended up apologizing for. It looks like she may not have learned her lesson, though, as CODEPINK on Wednesday morning sent out a press release heralding how Sarandon will join them for a ceasefire sit-in at the offices of Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). The press release, which spells Torres' first name wrong, describes the House Democrats as "closely linked to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a powerful pro-Israel lobbying group."

The sit-in is expected to take place on Thursday at "around 2pm ET," if Sarandon and other protesters are not granted a meeting.

My latest at @townhallcom highlights how it seems Susan Sarandon has NOT learned her lesson as she partners with CODEPINK to call for ceasefire outside @RepJeffries’ and @RepRitchie Torres’ office, with Torres’ first name spelled wrong in press release. https://t.co/NB4fn0ngJE pic.twitter.com/S4hKKdT1R6 — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) February 14, 2024

"As a mother & grandmother, I can’t bear watching the ongoing suffering of the mothers in Gaza, especially knowing that we in the US are paying for the weapons that are killing them and their families. I say to Congress: stop supporting this genocide, call for a permanent ceasefire and the resuming of humanitarian aid through UNRWA," the press release quotes Sarandon as saying.

A ceasefire is a narrative that benefits Hamas, though, as they remain hellbent on their genocidal crusade against Israel. There also already was a ceasefire in place before Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians, as they targeted men, women, and children alike. Not even babies or Holocaust survivors were spared. Hamas also took around 240 hostages. While there was a temporary pause in fighting late last November for hostage negotiations, Hamas broke that too.

The Biden administration last month announced a temporary pause on new grants for the UNRWA after evidence of the ties that the UN entity had with Hamas became more clear.

Torres has been particularly vocal in his support for Israel and his opposition to antisemitism and anti-Israel narratives, even and especially when it comes from members of his own party. He's also raised important questions about what people mean when they're calling for a ceasefire.

The question is not whether one supports a ceasefire but which kind?



Most Americans support a ceasefire that removes Hamas from power rather than one that keeps Hamas in power.



Most Americans support a ceasefire that releases the hostages rather than one that keeps them in… — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) February 9, 2024

Jeffries has made comments and has a voting record in support of Israel as well, but has had a history of supporting antisemitic and anti-Israel Democrats, especially members of the Squad.

The press release also highlights a curious point about the foreign aid bill, which faces opposition from Republicans for its price tag, failure to secure the southern border, and a provision that could be used to impeach Donald Trump if he becomes president again. The bill is also opposed by progressives for being pro-Israel.

Such behavior isn't the only way that CODEPINK looks to be making headlines for their narratives that support Hamas. The group's X account posted on Wednesday morning that they will be on Capitol Hill to share Valentine's Day cards and "[s]ending love to the political prisoners in Palestine" as they also "deliver a demand for a ceasefire and restored funding to UNRWA." Such so-called "political prisoners" have been convicted of murder and terrorism charges.

A picture posted by the group shows that they have brought young children with them to pose for pictures as they hold heart-shaped signs reading "LET GAZA LIVE," among other things.

Will you free my Palestine?



We're on Capitol Hill this morning to show our love for Gaza! We're asking members to have a heart and stop supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza.



Send love, not bombs!

Fund UNRWA, not war crimes! pic.twitter.com/DB3eE2pE33 — CODEPINK (@codepink) February 14, 2024

We will be in Congress TOMORROW to deliver valentines for Gaza.



Sign our valentine for Gaza here: https://t.co/Spzf2mbysu — CODEPINK (@codepink) February 13, 2024

A pinned post from the group also sounds the alarm for "EMERGENCY PROTESTS" when it comes to "Hands Off Rafah!" as it laments "Israel's brutal attacks." The post does not mention that two hostages held captive by Hamas were rescued.

🚨EMERGENCY PROTESTS 🚨



1.4 million Palestinians are facing massacres with nowhere to go.



After Israel's brutal attacks, people are mobilizing across the country to say #HandsOffRafah!



Find a protest near you (THREAD) https://t.co/IMKNWV2DlA pic.twitter.com/gREGqT5M6P — CODEPINK (@codepink) February 12, 2024

The group has also targeted other members of Congress before, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) who told the group members to "go back to China," Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) who called them out for being Hamas apologists, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) late last November, as we covered at the time when highlighting his brilliant response with how Hamas is "100 percent to blame" for any tragic loss of civilian life in Gaza.

