Tipsheet

Hollywood Actress Dropped By Agency Over Anti-Jewish Rant

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 22, 2023 10:30 AM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Actress Susan Sarandon was dropped by the United Talent Agency for stating that Jews are “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America,” according to a report from Page Six

A UTA spokesperson told the outlet this week that the agency is no longer representing Sarandon. Reportedly, “several staffers at UTA were extremely hurt by Sarandon’s comments.”

Sarandon’s remarks were made at a Pro-Palestine event in New York City last week. 

“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” she said at the event. 

Last year, Sarandon came under fire for saying on social media that police officers are “not needed any day.” Her remark was accompanied by a photo of the police officer funeral for Officer Jason Rivera of the New York Police Department, which Townhall covered.

Earlier this year, Sarandon was arrested at the New York State Capitol while protesting for raising the minimum wage for tipped restaurant workers, which Townhall also covered. Sarandon, along with seven other activists, were arrested for disorderly conduct.


