Democrats Buried an 'Impeachment Time Bomb' in Ukraine Funding

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 12, 2024 4:00 PM
Republican Senators J.D. Vance and Rand Paul are sounding the alarm about a provision buried in the latest funding bill for Ukraine, claiming it will allow Democrats -- led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer -- to justify another impeachment against President Donald Trump should he retake the White House in 2024. 

"President Trump has said, in regard to the war in Ukraine, 'We got to get that war settled and I’ll get it settled.' He has stated that he would resolve the war in 24 hours," Vance wrote in a memo to Republican colleagues Monday. "If President Trump were to withdraw from or pause financial support for the war in Ukraine in order to bring the conflict to a peaceful conclusion, 'over the objections of career experts,' it would amount to the same fake violation of budget law from the first impeachment, under markedly similar facts and circumstances."

"Partisan Democrats would seize on the opportunity to impeach him once again. The Washington Post has reported that tying President Trump’s hands on foreign policy is very much top of mind for Biden administration officials, who are openly boasting about their plans," the memo continues, calling the clause an impeachment time bomb. "The supplemental represents an attempt by the foreign policy blob/deep state to stop President Trump from pursuing his desired policy, and if he does so anyways, to provide grounds to impeach him and undermine his administration. All Republicans should oppose its passage."

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is urging Republicans to vote against the bill if the language isn't removed. 


