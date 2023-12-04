Susan Sarandon Is Suddenly Regretting Her Anti-Jewish Remarks at Pro-Palestinian Rally

Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon apologized for anti-Jewish remarks she made at a pro-Palestinian rally late last month. Sarandon’s apology came after her agency dropped her as a result.

Advertisement

“Recently, I attended a rally alongside a diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a ceasefire. I had not planned to speak but was invited to take the stage and say a few words,” Sarandon said in her statement.

“Intending to communicate my concern for an increase in hate crimes, I said that Jewish Americans, as the targets of rising antisemitic hate, ‘are getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.’ This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite it true,” she added.

“I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so,” she continued.

How ‘bout just stick to acting? You were once pretty good at that. https://t.co/E58XZeKSqh — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 2, 2023

Last month, Sarandon was dropped by the United Talent Agency for these remarks, which Townhall covered.

A UTA spokesperson confirmed the news to the New York Post, as “several staffers at UTA were extremely hurt by Sarandon’s comments.”

This is not the first time Sarandon has backtracked remarks following backlash. Last year, Sarandon came under fire for saying on social media that police officers are “not needed any day.” Her remark was accompanied by a photo of the police officer funeral for Officer Jason Rivera of the New York Police Department, which Townhall covered. Following intense backlash, the actress apologized for her post.