Politico Exposes How Joe Biden Planned to Abuse Trump's Trials to Win Re-election
Another Brutal Poll About Biden's Age Has Dropped
Biden's Super Bowl Video on 'Shrinkflation' Was a Catastrophe
Senile Is As Senile Does — and Joe Biden Is Senile​
John Kirby Just Got a Promotion
Kennedy Apologized to His Family for This Super Bowl Ad. Here's Why.
As City Shelters Reach Capacity, Boston Councilwoman Has an Idea for Where Illegal...
Trump's Case Against Unconditional Foreign Aid Falls on Deaf Ears in Senate
President Kamala to the Rescue?
Here's Jill Biden's Explanation As to Why the President Forgot Details of His...
Cruz Keeps Upping Chances Dems Pick Another Nominee as Questions Remain on Who...
Free Speech — Talking With the Enemy
Dancing Around Rafah
CISA, Bureaucrats Extend Censorship of ‘Disinformation’ to the Judiciary in Order to Influ...
Tipsheet

Incredible: Israel Pulls Off Epic Hostage Rescue Deep Inside Gaza

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  February 12, 2024 10:05 AM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The news has been very bleak for quite some time concerning the remaining hostages held by Hamas inside Gaza, as additional deaths have been reported and confirmed.  Israel and the civilized world needed some good news -- and late last night, some good news arrived.  The Israeli government announced the successful execution of a dramatic and daring rescue operation in which two hostages being held by terrorists in a Rafah apartment were freed.  They were returned home.  Alive.  The details of how this was achieved read like something out of a thriller novel, or perhaps more aptly, an episode of the show Fauda (as was this amazing surgical raid against senior Hamas operatives late last month).  

Advertisement

These specifics come courtesy of an Israeli journalist, per government sources.  Bravo to all involved

• 2 hostages Louis Har and Fernando Marman rescued tonight in an operation from Rafah 

• Their condition is determined to be good, they were transferred to Sheba Hospital 

• Shayetet 13, Shin Bet, and other forces participated in the operation 

• This was a hidden apartment in Rafah: "an operation that has been worked on for a long time, and until now the conditions were not there to carry it out" 

• The hostages were kept in a hidden apartment on the second floor of the building 

The forces entered the building while the surrounding apartments full of armed terrorists. Air force stopped an attempt to attack the rescuers leaving the scene. 

• An hour later: the rescue operation was over

Additional details are emerging, including footage of the rescue helicopter touching back down on Israel soil. Imagine the relief and joy of those tormented families. According to the government, "many terrorists were eliminated tonight in this action,” which is an added bonus from this mission:

Recommended

Politico Exposes How Joe Biden Planned to Abuse Trump's Trials to Win Re-election Matt Vespa
Advertisement


The significance of this operation being carried out in Rafah is immense.  Israel is planning a major offensive into that city in the south of Gaza, and the 'ceasefire' crowd seems desperate to stop that from happening.  President Biden, whose administration is increasingly catering to radical activists, has been pressuring Israel's government not to move forward with that assault.  The rescue raid -- which will be devastating to Hamas supporters and sympathizers all over the world -- seriously undermines a key piece of Biden's ill-conceived meddling:

Advertisement

The Israeli government, in formally announcing the results of this mission, noted that it underscores the importance of our ground operation in Gaza.  Absolutely true:


Many of the people demanding a 'ceasefire,' or that Israel stop short of eliminating Hamas, harbor very dark motives.  Quite a few, particularly in the West, are useful, ignorant idiots.  Others don't want Israel to finish the job because that could truly decimate Hamas, which appears to be using Rafah as a final refuge.  Or because the more Israel exposes what's been happening in Gaza, the more it implicates various international organizations operating there.  Such as already-scandal-plagued UNRWA, which is now fully discredited and disgraced:

Advertisement


Rotten to the core. "Seems one reason UNRWA spent months calling for a cease-fire was because it didn’t want the IDF to discover the command center under its headquarters," one journalist observed.  Quite obviously true.  UNRWA should be defunded completely.  Not only were their employees part of the October 7 massacre, while many others openly celebrated it, Hamas set up a major command center underneath UNRWA's headquarters in Gaza.  Despite their humiliated, unconvincing, desperate protestations, they knew.  Others are being unmasked, as well:

Advertisement


Israel has a moral and governing obligation to destroy the terrorist organization that invaded their country and slaughtered 1,200 civilians a few months ago.  That terrorist group comprehensively rejects peace, rejects Israel's very existence, fanatically hates Jews, and loudly promises to carry out atrocities in perpetuity.  They must be annihilated, no matter who objects (or, in the case of the President of the United States, gets cold feet for political reasons).  I'll leave you with this:

UPDATE -- Heartwarming:


Tags: JOE BIDEN HOSTAGES ISRAEL TERRORISM HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico Exposes How Joe Biden Planned to Abuse Trump's Trials to Win Re-election Matt Vespa
Senile Is As Senile Does — and Joe Biden Is Senile​ Kurt Schlichter
Biden's Super Bowl Video on 'Shrinkflation' Was a Catastrophe Matt Vespa
Cruz Keeps Upping Chances Dems Pick Another Nominee as Questions Remain on Who Is Running the White House Rebecca Downs
Bill Maher Tears Into Entitled Liberal Whiners Who Hate America and Have No Perspective Matt Vespa
Here's Jill Biden's Explanation As to Why the President Forgot Details of His Son's Death Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico Exposes How Joe Biden Planned to Abuse Trump's Trials to Win Re-election Matt Vespa
Advertisement