Incredible: Israel Pulls Off Epic Hostage Rescue Deep Inside Gaza

The news has been very bleak for quite some time concerning the remaining hostages held by Hamas inside Gaza, as additional deaths have been reported and confirmed. Israel and the civilized world needed some good news -- and late last night, some good news arrived. The Israeli government announced the successful execution of a dramatic and daring rescue operation in which two hostages being held by terrorists in a Rafah apartment were freed. They were returned home. Alive. The details of how this was achieved read like something out of a thriller novel, or perhaps more aptly, an episode of the show Fauda (as was this amazing surgical raid against senior Hamas operatives late last month).

These specifics come courtesy of an Israeli journalist, per government sources. Bravo to all involved

All the details about the dramatic rescue operation tonight



• 2 hostages Louis Har and Fernando Marman rescued tonight in an operation from Rafah



• Their condition is determined to be good, they were transferred to Sheba Hospital



• Shayetet 13, Shin Bet, and other forces… pic.twitter.com/nuolS6XUK9 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 12, 2024

Additional details are emerging, including footage of the rescue helicopter touching back down on Israel soil. Imagine the relief and joy of those tormented families. According to the government, "many terrorists were eliminated tonight in this action,” which is an added bonus from this mission:

The two rescued hostages were held on the second floor of a building in the heart of Rafah.



Israel performed a complex battle and rescue operation.



“The forces broke open the locked building door using an explosive device, shot at nearby points and successfully rescued the… https://t.co/myLOjN2aDx pic.twitter.com/bxj8d7zDV3 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 12, 2024

The Israel Defense Force has announced in a Joint-Statement with Shin Bet that they conducted a Ground Operation tonight within the City of Rafah in Southern Gaza in order to Rescue the Israeli Hostages, Fernando Marman and Louis Har who were both Kidnapped by Hamas from the Town… pic.twitter.com/qemwAGQKbk — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 12, 2024



The significance of this operation being carried out in Rafah is immense. Israel is planning a major offensive into that city in the south of Gaza, and the 'ceasefire' crowd seems desperate to stop that from happening. President Biden, whose administration is increasingly catering to radical activists, has been pressuring Israel's government not to move forward with that assault. The rescue raid -- which will be devastating to Hamas supporters and sympathizers all over the world -- seriously undermines a key piece of Biden's ill-conceived meddling:

Biden called Netanyahu today to tell him not to go into Rafah to avoid a collapse of hostage negotiations.



Israel just rescued two hostages in Rafah.



This is the moment for Biden and his team - and every mainstream media outlet carrying their water - to take a big step back. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) February 12, 2024

The Israeli government, in formally announcing the results of this mission, noted that it underscores the importance of our ground operation in Gaza. Absolutely true:

“This rescue mission underscores the importance of our ground operation in Gaza. We have a moral obligation to bring all our hostages home, an obligation that we will continue doing everything in our power to fulfill.”



Watch the full statement by IDF Spokesperson RAdl. Daniel… pic.twitter.com/M29G46pJw1 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 12, 2024



Many of the people demanding a 'ceasefire,' or that Israel stop short of eliminating Hamas, harbor very dark motives. Quite a few, particularly in the West, are useful, ignorant idiots. Others don't want Israel to finish the job because that could truly decimate Hamas, which appears to be using Rafah as a final refuge. Or because the more Israel exposes what's been happening in Gaza, the more it implicates various international organizations operating there. Such as already-scandal-plagued UNRWA, which is now fully discredited and disgraced:

BREAKING: Terror tunnel discovered right below UNRWA HQ, hiding Hamas intelligence data center, with electrical room, industrial battery power banks, living quarters for Hamas server operators. Electric cables from UNRWA powered the Hamas servers. UNRWA chief: “We had no clue.” https://t.co/0Q7aoJ1WDb pic.twitter.com/IfIB0nhx61 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) February 10, 2024

WSJ last week:



In 2014, part of the parking lot at the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza began sinking, likely from a Hamas tunnel dug beneath. “No one talked about what was causing the collapse,” a former UNRWA official said, “but everyone knew.”



UNRWA head today: https://t.co/OmBFmubnLy — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) February 10, 2024

Cables from the above ground UNRWA headquarters server room running down to the below ground Hamas server room. But we are somehow supposed to believe that UNRWA had no idea what was happening below them. pic.twitter.com/uWyemPRqcD — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) February 10, 2024



Rotten to the core. "Seems one reason UNRWA spent months calling for a cease-fire was because it didn’t want the IDF to discover the command center under its headquarters," one journalist observed. Quite obviously true. UNRWA should be defunded completely. Not only were their employees part of the October 7 massacre, while many others openly celebrated it, Hamas set up a major command center underneath UNRWA's headquarters in Gaza. Despite their humiliated, unconvincing, desperate protestations, they knew. Others are being unmasked, as well:

It was impossible for anyone to suspect this. I mean it’s not like he was posting public pictures with the leader of Hamas on Instagram… https://t.co/NSt2EqrcqW pic.twitter.com/EXyjXRieWZ — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 11, 2024

Israel has a moral and governing obligation to destroy the terrorist organization that invaded their country and slaughtered 1,200 civilians a few months ago. That terrorist group comprehensively rejects peace, rejects Israel's very existence, fanatically hates Jews, and loudly promises to carry out atrocities in perpetuity. They must be annihilated, no matter who objects (or, in the case of the President of the United States, gets cold feet for political reasons). I'll leave you with this:

The Hamas advocates are furious over this tonight because it shatters the mirage they have tried to create that Rafah is just filled with innocent civilians. A mirage they wanted to use to try save the remains of Hamas in Gaza. https://t.co/QPI1m7wD2P — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 12, 2024

I’m so sorry hostage rescues and terrorist deaths are happening to you https://t.co/U7GcSM7WwX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 12, 2024

UPDATE -- Heartwarming:

Get your tissues. This is the moment Fernando Marman and Luis Har were reunited with their families after 127 days as hostages in Gaza.pic.twitter.com/hMcKAEZ1wh — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 12, 2024



