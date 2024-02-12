As Foreign Aid Bill Clears Hurdles in the Senate, Speaker Johnson's Already Looking to Kill It

The Senate border bill has gone through quite a messy path. The provisions meant to do with immigration were so bad that they ended up being separated from the bill, which means voting will be on funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The bill's cleared several hurdles, including votes in the Senate during a rare Sunday session. On Monday night, the Senate voted 66-33 to break the final filibuster. Such a vote comes not long after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has issued a warning of his own in a statement from Monday night.

Advertisement

Senate breaks final filibuster on foreign aid package, 66-33. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2024

Although Johnson's statement signifies agreement with rejecting last week's legislation "due to its insufficient border provisions," it nevertheless begins by reminding that the crisis at the southern border must be addressed.

"House Republicans were crystal clear from the very beginning of discussions that any so-called national security supplemental legislation must recognize that national security begins at our own border," Johnson's statement began. "The House acted ten months ago to help enact transformative policy change by passing the Secure Our Border Act, and since then, including today, the Senate has failed to meet the moment."

Johnson's statement went on to note that the Senate "should have gone back to the drawing board to amend the current bill to include real border security provisions that would actually help end the ongoing catastrophe." And the speaker had strong words over the Senate not acting. "Instead, the Senate's foreign aid bill is silent on the most pressing issue facing our country."

In closing, Johnson sends a signal about working without the Senate, as he also speaks to the importance of the issue. "The mandate of national security supplemental legislation was to secure America's own border before sending additional foreign aid around the world. It is what the American people demand and deserve," he wrote. "Now, in the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters. America deserves better than the Senate's status quo."

My statement on Senate’s failure to address the most critical aspect of national security supplemental legislation: pic.twitter.com/ENjJ0WzKsK — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 13, 2024

Over in the Senate, the bill nevertheless received significant pushback from Republicans there as well, especially Sens. JD Vance of Ohio and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Concerns aren't merely limited to high price tags of $95 trillion, or prioritizing foreign borders before our own.

As Katie covered earlier, Vance highlighted a tricky provision hidden inside the bill that could lead to impeaching potentially future President Donald Trump yet again should he take issue with funding for Ukraine.

Advertisement

I just sent the below memo to every one of my Republican colleagues in Congress.



Buried in the bill’s text is an impeachment time bomb for the next Trump presidency if he tries to stop funding the war in Ukraine.



We must vote against this disastrous bill. pic.twitter.com/uKqet9s0xd — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 12, 2024



