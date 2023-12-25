'Can't Even Enjoy the Day': Democratic Sen. Murphy Spends Christmas Trying to Guilt GOP on Ukraine

Christmas is meant to be about the celebration of the birth of Jesus. Even for those who don't celebrate, it at the very least is a day to enjoy time with friends, family, and loved ones. For Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), it's not just about posting about Christmas in the form of GIFs from "Saturday Night Live" and sharing memories about old home movies, but about looking to guilt Republicans into providing funding for Ukraine. "It’s up to Republicans in Congress whether this is the last Christmas in a free Ukraine," Murphy's post claimed.



It's somewhat ironic, given that Murphy's post expressing well-wishes did express a hope for people to "have a joyous day filled with meaning and connection!" Posting about guilt trips over foreign aid doesn't exactly fit in well there with what should be such a unifying message.

As Twitchy's Chad Felix Greene pointed out in a quoted repost, Murphy "[c]an't even enjoy the day."



Merry Christmas, everybody! Hope you have a joyous day filled with meaning and connection! pic.twitter.com/Ton94dONGq — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 25, 2023

Can't even enjoy the day. https://t.co/vs5OrIKJr3 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 25, 2023

Chad wasn't the only one to chime in, though, judging from all of the replies and the other quoted reposts.

Many others pointed to concerns not just about the significance of Christmas, but also taxpayer dollars and securing the border.

The EU is hostile to Americans and our freedoms. How about they step up considering it’s in their sphere of responsibility? I’m tired of tax dollars going overseas as our people suffer. — Jake (@mediachecker) December 25, 2023

It's the last Christmas on US taxpayers dime. — ‘Clear and Present Danger' Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) December 25, 2023

As a taxpayer, I don't care about Ukraine — George (@BehizyTweets) December 25, 2023

How about you worry about our own borders. — Chris M (@Chris17_13) December 25, 2023

No shame. Christmas war beg. — EndUkraineAidNow (@KoshkaChap) December 25, 2023

As the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) pointed out in a series of charts shared earlier this month, Ukraine has received $75.4 billion from the United States between January 24, 2022 and October 31, 2023.

"Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has become far and away the top recipient of U.S. foreign aid. This marks the first time that a European country has held the top spot since the Harry S. Truman administration directed vast sums into rebuilding the continent through the Marshall Plan after World War II," CFR also noted.

One chart noted that "Ukraine Towers Over Other Recipients of U.S. Aid" when it comes to the $75.4 billion figure. Further, only "EU Institutions" give more to Ukraine than the United States, as another chart highlighted.

And yet on December 6, President Joe Biden still demanded that Congress approve of supplemental aid so as to send an additional $175 million to Ukraine. He referred to congressional Republicans as "extreme," and when they insisted that Congress also handle border security, Biden accused them of "political blackmail."

Allowing millions of unvetted people to pour into the country is a massive national security threat. Republicans have offered Ukraine and Israel funding AND border security. Biden is rejecting the defense of American borders and putting citizens at risk every minute. https://t.co/RGuWukgSn0 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 6, 2023

Biden also had threatened to veto a bill funding Israel since it did not include funding for Ukraine. The bill passed the House in early November with votes from both parties, but has failed multiple times in the Senate.

Leading up to the Christmas holiday, Congress had been negotiating foreign aid bills to fund Israel and Ukraine, as well to try to clean up the crisis that is happening at the southern border made thanks to Biden and his administration.

While some Democrats expressed hope and urgency in coming to an agreement on the matter, Murphy among them, Republicans appeared more realistic with negotiations. Last week, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) declared there was "no way" that an aid bill could be agreed to that week before Christmas, even making clear it was "a fact" for good measure.

What attention the administration has paid to the border has been too little too late, and is quite likely political in nature, as the presient is now receiving his lowest approval ratings on immigration compared to other issues. In addition to the lies, gaslighting, and blame game, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last week laughably claimed from the podium that "the president has taken this very seriously." She's even continued to claim such a thing in media appearances as well.

REPORTER: "There's been criticism from the left and the right that the White House could have gotten involved in...border security...sooner."



KJP: "The president has taken this very seriously..." pic.twitter.com/CkGvMTj8mk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2023

"Where does immigration fall on President Biden’s to-do list?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "The president has taken this very, very seriously."



(10,000+ illegal immigrants are pouring across Biden's open southern border every single day) pic.twitter.com/ZPAplpBgw9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 23, 2023

This has certainly been a habit of the Biden White House and Senate Democrats when it comes to the timeline of putting off negotiations with the Republican-controlled House and especially when it comes to then Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) trying to bring about negotiations on the debt limit for months, only for the president to show an interest after much fearmongering from his administration and after his fellow Democrats called on him to do so.

As Fox News' Chad Pergram shared on Monday, negotiations will resume on Wednesday, December 27.

Talks on border security/supplemental spending plan will now resume on December 27 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 24, 2023



