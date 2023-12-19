WATCH: Director of Gaza Hospital Makes Major Admission About Hamas
KJP Just Made a Laughable Claim About Biden and the Border Crisis

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 19, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre made the claim that President Joe Biden takes the border crisis "very seriously" and expressed "offense" at statements to the contrary. 

Scenes from the U.S. southern border in Texas and Arizona are apocalyptic, with agents saying today is the worst they've ever seen. 

Jean Pierre also heavily critized Texas Governor Greg Abbott for busing a few thousand illegal immigrants to proudly declared sanctuary cities like Chicago, calling the move "dehumanizing." What she failed to mention is the Biden administration's federal program, funneled through non-profits with taxpayer dollars, that has relocated millions of illegal immigrants to cities across the country on buses and flights.

President Biden has only visited the southern border one time in his life. When he made his first visit last year, a half day trip to El Paso, processing centers were cleared out before he arrived. It was ensured he saw no crisis and no illegal immigrants. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

