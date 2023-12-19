KJP Just Made a Laughable Claim About Biden and the Border Crisis

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre made the claim that President Joe Biden takes the border crisis "very seriously" and expressed "offense" at statements to the contrary.

REPORTER: "There's been criticism from the left and the right that the White House could have gotten involved in...border security...sooner."



KJP: "The president has taken this very seriously..." pic.twitter.com/CkGvMTj8mk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2023

Scenes from the U.S. southern border in Texas and Arizona are apocalyptic, with agents saying today is the worst they've ever seen.

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

Border agents are calling this the "worst day we've ever seen" in terms of illegal border crossings. pic.twitter.com/56X39C6Cgk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2023

Jean Pierre also heavily critized Texas Governor Greg Abbott for busing a few thousand illegal immigrants to proudly declared sanctuary cities like Chicago, calling the move "dehumanizing." What she failed to mention is the Biden administration's federal program, funneled through non-profits with taxpayer dollars, that has relocated millions of illegal immigrants to cities across the country on buses and flights.

REPORTER: "Officials in Chicago have gone so far as to blame the Texas Governor [for the death of a 5-year-old migrant in a Chicago shelter]..."



KJP: "They put them in harms way, and they dehumanize and demonize immigrants." pic.twitter.com/GvuFCPv9TF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2023

President Biden has only visited the southern border one time in his life. When he made his first visit last year, a half day trip to El Paso, processing centers were cleared out before he arrived. It was ensured he saw no crisis and no illegal immigrants.