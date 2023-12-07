Major Muslim Group Advising Biden Celebrates October 7 Terror Attacks
College Heads' Kill All the Jews PR Disaster Forces Response From Biden White...
NYT: The GOP Didn’t Understand the Language of Academia When Grilling Pro-Genocide College...
How Virginia AG Jason Miyares Is Defeating Woke Prosecutors
Minnesota Has a Snowplow-Naming Contest, and It's Everything We Hoped It Would Be
Israel Accuses UN Chief of Hitting 'New Moral Low' With This Move
Harvard, Penn Presidents Do Damage Control After Disastrous Congressional Testimonies
Senate Republicans Block Ukraine, Israel Aid Over Border Crisis
Americans Are Divided on Treatment of Juvenile Criminals, Poll Shows
House Votes to Censure Jamaal Bowman, With Even Democrats Joining in
'Bad News for the Biden Admin': House Reveals Impeachment Inquiry Resolution
Texas Woman Files Lawsuit Asking State for an Abortion
UN Plays the Victim As Israel Cancels Visa for Humanitarian Coordinator
Vivek Ramaswamy Takes Down Christie and Haley in Fourth Debate
Tipsheet

Republicans Slam Biden's Claims of 'Blackmail'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 07, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden is throwing a temper tantrum after Republicans demanded a border security package be part of new funding for Ukraine. 

Taking to Twitter Wednesday, Biden accused Republicans of "blackmail" as 12,000 illegal immigrants cross into the United States every day -- hitting new records. 

Advertisement

Republican Senators, who are working to increase the threshold for asylum claims in order to cut down on the massive flow, aren't having it. 

Recommended

Fourth GOP Debate Could Be Summed Up With These Three Words Matt Vespa
Advertisement

During remarks from the White House Tuesday, Biden rejected Republican proposals and continues to downplay the national security threat facing the country as a result of open border policies.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fourth GOP Debate Could Be Summed Up With These Three Words Matt Vespa
College Heads' Kill All the Jews PR Disaster Forces Response From Biden White House Matt Vespa
Major Muslim Group Advising Biden Celebrates October 7 Terror Attacks Katie Pavlich
The Pure Evil of the Democrat Party Derek Hunter
Enough With the Retro Reagan Cliches Kurt Schlichter
'Bad News for the Biden Admin': House Reveals Impeachment Inquiry Resolution Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fourth GOP Debate Could Be Summed Up With These Three Words Matt Vespa
Advertisement