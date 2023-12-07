Republicans Slam Biden's Claims of 'Blackmail'

President Joe Biden is throwing a temper tantrum after Republicans demanded a border security package be part of new funding for Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter Wednesday, Biden accused Republicans of "blackmail" as 12,000 illegal immigrants cross into the United States every day -- hitting new records.

Republicans in Congress are threatening to cut off support for Ukraine unless they can force through their extreme partisan border policies.



It’s political blackmail, pure and simple.



The stakes are too high and the consequences are too significant for political brinksmanship. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 6, 2023

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,000 migrant encounters at the southern border yesterday, the highest single day total ever recorded. This includes 10,200+ Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants, amongst the highest daily totals for BP ever recorded. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023

Republican Senators, who are working to increase the threshold for asylum claims in order to cut down on the massive flow, aren't having it.

The Biden Administration may not think our broken border presents a danger to our country, but I do.



Ukraine. Israel. Taiwan. All important. All discussed at today’s briefing on the supplemental.



I was dumbfounded when not one briefer – not one single person – was sent to… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 5, 2023

You’re ignoring the national-security crisis you’ve willfully created by refusing to enforce our southern border.



Then you’re telling us you won’t lift a finger to do anything about it — to secure OUR country — unless we send $61.5 billion to Ukraine.



Who’s blackmailing whom? https://t.co/inhbvV6nbK — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 7, 2023

.@POTUS if you’re awake… you better come up with a solution to our broken border before it is too late. pic.twitter.com/nDenFZG1zw — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 7, 2023

During remarks from the White House Tuesday, Biden rejected Republican proposals and continues to downplay the national security threat facing the country as a result of open border policies.