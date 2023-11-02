Biden Supports a Ceasefire and Will Veto a Standalone Israeli Package

It’s like clockwork with this guy. The ship of state has a defined course, ending with its captain—Joe Biden—crashing the vessel on the reef. It’s not complicated. Hamas is a terrorist organization where no meaningful negotiations can occur. This evil band of rapists and murderers must be wiped off the face of the Earth.

Israel is in the process of doing that after the terror group invaded Southern Israel, murdering over 1,400 men, women, and children. Babies were beheaded, burned, and put in ovens. Women were raped en masse. Torture and mutilation were pervasive. Hamas has vowed to launch as many October 7 attacks until Israel is destroyed. Terrorists are still launching rockets into Israel, but a ceasefire is the consensus Democratic Party position.

NEW - Hamas official Ghazi Hamad says they will repeat October 7-like attacks until Israel is annihilated.pic.twitter.com/dM4lziXxjz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 1, 2023





27 days into the war, Hamas is still firing on central Israel — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 2, 2023

The memory holing of the October 7 attacks is glaring. Now, Biden and his team are pushing for a humanitarian pause to prop up Hamas. That might not be the intent, but that’s what this will lead to since the terror group has stolen relief aid for years. They’re hoarding supplies right now. The only party that benefits from a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons is Hamas—it’s a wholly pro-terrorist position (via NYT):

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will urge the Israeli government to agree to a series of brief cessations of military operations in Gaza to allow for hostages to be released safely and for humanitarian aid to be distributed, White House officials said on Thursday. The message comes as President Biden revealed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel had previously agreed to halt shelling briefly on Oct. 20 to allow for the release of two Americans, Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17. The push for what American officials call “humanitarian pauses” is one of several subjects Mr. Blinken will raise with Mr. Netanyahu and other officials when he arrives in Israel on Friday for another round of diplomacy amid fierce fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas, the group that controls Gaza. White House officials said the request for pauses was far different from an overall cease-fire, which the Biden administration believes would benefit Hamas by allowing it to recover from Israel’s intense bombardment. But Mr. Biden is under increasing pressure to respond to what humanitarian groups have called an urgent crisis for civilians inside Gaza, where food, water, medicine and fuel are in short supply. A strike on a refugee camp in Gaza this week killed dozens of people even as Israeli officials said they killed a top Hamas leader.

The humanitarian groups can pound sand. Again, their supplies are keeping terrorists hiding in tunnels alive. The fuel they’re hoarding is keeping those tunnels filled with oxygen from generators. It should be going to hospitals. And let’s be honest: the pressure isn’t coming from these aid groups but from terrorist-sympathizing Muslims in the Rust Belt. Michigan and Minnesota are states Biden must win, and an overt pro-Israel stance will hurt him there. Standing with Israel is the right choice, but Biden appears willing to sacrifice that to side with pro-Hamas or at least Hamas-sympathizing elements within his party.

NBC News: Hamas is stockpiling 200,000 gallons of fuel to supply rockets and support electricity for its elaborate network of underground tunnels. This as hospitals and relief organizations in Gaza warn they’re perilously low on fuel.https://t.co/otBxYjkW4P — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) November 2, 2023

The president also announced that he would veto standalone Israeli aid packages, wanting both Israel and Ukraine assistance relief to be in one bill. It provides Joe with some cover from hordes of pro-terrorist voters.

White House: Biden "would veto an Israel only bill." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 2, 2023



