Senate Votes Against Aid to Israel Yet Again

Last week, we covered how the Senate refused to pass a standalone bill providing aid to Israel following the October 7 terrorist attack that Hamas perpetrated against our ally in the Middle East. Such a bill failed again this week, when earlier on Wednesday Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who introduced the bill last week, was able to bring the bill via a "sneak attack," as POLITICO explained. No other business had been before the Senate, which is why Marshall was able to move forward with his bill.

Ultimately, however, the bill failed. By a party-line vote of 51-48, the Senate voted against allowing the bill to proceed. Such a vote came after a request unanimous consent was blocked earlier on Wednesday by Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA).

Democrats' refusal to support such a bill speaks to the fighting over whether to tie aid for Israel to tie to Ukraine. "Senate Democrats instead prefer to use widespread public support for an Israeli aid package as political cover to advance tens of billions of dollars in additional funding for Ukraine," read a statement from the office of Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), who has also been instrumental in introducing the bill.

The statement also included a quote from Vance. "Senate Democrats are obsessed with funding Ukraine," he said. "Tonight’s vote shows they’ll hold up anything, block anything, and fight against anything if it means reducing their leverage for more Ukraine aid. We should support our Israeli friends. Not use their tragedy as a political bargaining chip."

Vance spoke up strongly in support of the bill earlier on Wednesday as well, calling the vote "pretty simple and pretty obvious," emphasizing how the aid was "much needed" and "common-sense" and that it had already been passed by the House.

With regards to pushback from Democrats, Vance pointed to how one would hear from his colleagues on the other side of the aisle "a lot of slogans, but very little real discussion on our policy in Ukraine or our policy in Israel." This is because "Democrats have decided that this must be combined into a massive hodgepodge package for it to pass the United States package."

"Israel would be getting support from this government tomorrow if our Democratic friends didn't stop it today...They know they cannot defend Biden's disastrous, pointless and ultimately directionless Ukraine policy. So they'd like to use Israel as a cover." - Senator @JDVance1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jOZnCasjoM — Senator Vance Press Office (@SenVancePress) November 14, 2023

Vance also tellingly offered a reason for the pushback. Democrats are doing this, Vance pointed out, "because they know America is united by--behind Israel, and they want to use our Israeli allies as a political cover in their time for crisis," emphasizing "this is all this is about."

"They know they cannot defend President Biden's disastrous, pointless, and ultimately directionless Ukraine policy, so they'd like to use Israel as a cover," he added.

The POLITICO report spoke to how unwavering Senate Democrats have been in their opposition to this standalone bill, which passed the House earlier this month. Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) even thought it fitting to bring up Murray's role as a preschool teacher to drive the point home:

Still, the drama on the Senate floor capped a chaotic day in Congress. For several minutes, Democrats refused to let Republicans speak — tying the Senate floor up in knots. Republicans then demanded at least a procedural vote before the Senate could move on to other business — like funding the government past Friday. "Every member of the Senate should go on the record here,” Marshall said. “I’d call it a sneak attack." Sen. John N. Kennedy (R-La.) was speaking ahead of the episode, when Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) whispered to Kennedy about the impending maneuver. Kennedy quickly wrapped up his remarks and yielded to Marshall, who then made his move. Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) then objected to GOP senators' efforts to speak. Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), who presided over the messy and confusing episode, said Democrats were not going to budge regardless of the GOP tactics. They'd already thwarted other attempts to vote on the bill. “They think they can wear down Patty Murray. That’s an impossible ambition. And she told me she was a preschool teacher, so she can handle these guys,” Welch said.

The most recent vote came just hours after tens of thousands participated in a "Stand With Israel" event at the National Mall in Washington, DC. Members of Congress from both parties participated, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) were also there.