Rep. Colin Allred Refuses to Speak to Whether He Still Supports Anti-Israel Imam

Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) is running for higher office to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) next November, but, as Townhall has been covering, this supposedly moderate Democrat has come under scrutiny for his past support for anti-Israel Imam Omar Suleiman. Back in 2019, Allred posted a picture with Suleiman and words of support for the imam from his official X account. Much more recently, the congressman was confronted by a journlist as to whether or not he still supports Suleiman, especially in light of troubling information.

Advertisement

Texas House Democrat @RepColinAllred refuses to acknowledge whether or not he still supports anti-Israel Imam Omar Suleiman:



"Do you have anything to say about his reported ties to terrorist leaders and groups linked to Hamas? Do you continue to stand by him congressman? pic.twitter.com/w9Yx24yfup — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2023

"Do you still support pro-Hamas Imam Omar Suleiman," the congressman was asked as he walked with a woman who appears to be a staffer. "Anything to say about his reported ties to terrorist leaders and groups linked to Hamas," the reporter continued to ask, all while Allred ignored him. "Do you continue to stand by him, congressman?" Even when confronted with such direct questions, the congressman ignored the reporter and got into an elevator with the staffer.

Especially in light of the October 7 attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel, Suleiman has made numerous concerning posts over social media. Within hours after the attack, the imam was already criticizing Israel. Last month, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) made considerable news for her hysterical remarks outside of the Capitol that involved repeating falsehoods that Israeli rockets were responsible for hitting a hospital. In reality the explosion was the result of misfired terrorist rockets.Tlaib also posted those falsehoods to social media, in what had actually been a repost from Suleiman.

Unlike Tlaib, who eventually clarified her claims with another post in that thread, a full 8 days later, Suleiman's own thread does not contain any clarification, even after it's been a month.

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.



Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

Suleiman's posts frequently accuse Israel of charges such as "extermination," "apartheid," and "genocide," and those are just his more recent ones. Another more recent and troubling post contains a "tip" for journalists, which involves not trusting or publishing any claims made by the IDF.

The post also made quite the accusations against the IDF, as Suleiman claimed it was "an organization whose 'ethical standards' include killing thousands of children with impunity and without remorse while murdering actual journalists on the ground reporting."

"You’re losing your credibility and humanity giving cover to this genocide," Suleiman's post went on to claim as part of his "tip" for journalists.



A tip for journalists:



If you haven’t figured out by now, you should not trust and immediately publish any claim made by the IDF, an organization whose “ethical standards” include killing thousands of children with impunity and without remorse while murdering actual journalists… — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) November 20, 2023

Advertisement

Not only has Suleiman called for a ceasefire, but a recent post of his doing so called for "Cease-genocide now" and to "[h]old war criminals accountable now."

His lengthy post also ranted about the Israeli army, neglecting key points such as how Hamas terrorists were operating out of hospitals, something that the White House has also confirmed and footage has proved.



Israel has unapologetically bombed hospitals, mosques, churches, schools, shelters, and refugee camps.



Cut off water, food, fuel, power, and communications to a starving population of over 2 million people.



Used white phosphorus bombs and American supplied hellfire missiles… — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) November 17, 2023

Last month, Suleiman also fell for a supposed hate crime committed against a 20-year-old Palestinian man. In reality, as Community Notes points to, the man's brother, 19, inflicted the injuries. It's now being treated as a hoax and the man and his brother have been arrested in connection with false allegations.

The post also mentions the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which, as we covered earlier this month, has accused the Biden administration of "war crimes."

"By providing unlimited support for Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza, the Biden administration must share the blame for the war crimes being carried out on an hourly basis targeting Palestinian women, children and men," a statement from CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper read in part.

Advertisement

The press release also reminded how they have referred to Israel as engaging in a "genocidal campaign" before.

Another anti-Palestinian hate crime in the United States. Our politicians and media have done so much harm. Please stay vigilant.



Via @CAIRNational

•

CAIR-Cleveland Seeks Hate Crime Probe After Vehicular Assault on Palestinian-American by Driver Shouting ‘Kill all… pic.twitter.com/p1D47TWEZV — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) October 24, 2023

Tagging each other in social media posts is not the only connect that Suleiman and CAIR have interacted, though. Suleiman is a member of CAIR and was their keynote speaker in 2016. Not only does Suleiman advise Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the two have also interacted over social media and hosted the same CAIR virtual banquet in 2021, along with Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO). Both Omar and Bush, as well as Tlaib, are members of the Squad.

CAIR leaders have been linked to Hamas, with CAIR being named an undicted co-conspirator in the 2007 trial against the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. Those known as the "Holy Land 5" were convicted in 2008 for sending aid to Hamas in Gaza.



Suleiman has ties to other radical groups, too, including Americans for Muslims for Palestine (AMP). Separate coverage from Townhall highlighted how Allred has met with such a radical group as well. Suleiman also hosted a webinar with Tlaib as part of AMP's "#SanctionIsrael" narrative.

Advertisement

AMP leaders, including current ones, have also shown support for the "Holy Land 5." Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) falls under AMP. As Townhall covered not long after the October 7 terrorist attack, SJP groups at Harvard and other supposedly elite institutions, signed onto statements blaming Israel and supporting Hamas.

Both AMP and Suleiman support the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement as a way to take action against Israel, which its founders say is to challenge "international support for Israeli apartheid and settler-colonialism." Its founder, Omar Barghouti, has made clear that one of its demands, the "right of return," is a means to "end Israel’s existence as a Jewish state." The movement even received a public endorsement from Hamas in 2017. Allred also met with AMP to discuss the BDS movement.

One of those "terrorist leaders" the reporter mentioned whom Suleiman has associated with includes Naik Zakir, according to a Focus on Western Islamism report from August 2022. Osama bin Laden has suddenly been trending again, for the supposed good deeds young people believe he did, thanks to TikTok. Zakir was also praising bin Laden, long before last week. In addition to declaring that "every Muslim should be a terrorist," he's also praised bin Laden and claimed to be ideolgically "with him."

Suleiman has been condemning Israel for years, though, decades even. A discourse in 2012 stated in part that "We ask Allah to humilitate this Israel," and also called Jews "deceitful," as well as apes and pigs. It was part of a six-hour lecture series.

Advertisement

He was the the featured speaker at an AMP rally on December 8, 2017 in which he condemned former and potentially future President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the embassy in Israel there. Not only did Suleiman call out Trump, but America, for "blind support and loyalty" to Israel which has "weighed our nation down" and caused us to supposedly be "an unprincipled and contradictory nation."

Suleiman also spoke out against Israel on a January 17, 2023 episode of the "Lex Fridman Podcast." Referring to Israel's founding in 1948, he claimed that "there were people there, our ancestors. Seven hundred and fifty thousand Palestinians expelled in the 'Nakba,'" he claimed, referring to the supposed "castrophe" of Israel's founding. This year marked the 75th anniversary. Just as he's done in numerous posts, Suleiman also accused Israel of "apartheid."

Allred is not the only one who Suleiman has been affiliated with, including but not only in Texas. He campaigned for former Rep. Beto O'Rourke in 2018, when he was running against Cruz. O'Rourke has also run losing campaigns for president and for governor.

Allred is, however, the running for higher office and to be the Democratic nominee for what his party regards as a top pickup opportuniy. Even still, forecasters regard the race as "Likely Republican," all while Republicans have far more pickup opportunities they are more favored to win.