Tipsheet

New Footage Confirms Hamas Used Shifa Hospital to Detain and Murder Hostages

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 20, 2023 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

New security camera footage from the Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip shows Hamas terrorists moving civilian hostages into the building. The medical center also serves as a command center.  There are currently 240 hostages being held by Hamas and other terrorist organizations after they were abducted in Israel on October 7, 2023. The hostages are from more than 30 countries. 

Israeli officials are holding Hamas accountable for the murder of Noa Marciano while at the hospital and under their "care."

Meanwhile, terror experts warn Hamas will use the footage to claim they are a "humane" organization providing medical care. 


