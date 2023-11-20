New Footage Confirms Hamas Used Shifa Hospital to Detain and Murder Hostages

New security camera footage from the Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip shows Hamas terrorists moving civilian hostages into the building. The medical center also serves as a command center. There are currently 240 hostages being held by Hamas and other terrorist organizations after they were abducted in Israel on October 7, 2023. The hostages are from more than 30 countries.

In the video that the @IDF released, take note of the blue scrubs worn by Shifa hospital medical professionals.



Hamas terrorists have been openly operating in the Shifa hospital.



The medical professionals there knew it, we knew it and now the world knows it. pic.twitter.com/UBOMRYywPY — Tamar Schwarzbard 🇮🇱 (@TSchwarzbard) November 19, 2023

Everyone at Shifa hospital in Gaza who participated in kidnapping innocent hostages and hiding them in underground tunnels beneath the hospital are complicit in terrorism.@MSF_USA and @ICRC told us the medical teams didn’t know about it— they lied. All of them are complicit. pic.twitter.com/eUoJso8W1g — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 19, 2023

Israeli officials are holding Hamas accountable for the murder of Noa Marciano while at the hospital and under their "care."

On November 9, CPL Noa Marciano was injured from an IAF strike and the terrorist holding her hostage was neutralized. Following a preliminary pathological report, it was revealed that Noa’s injury was not life-threatening.



Noa was murdered by a Hamas terrorist in the Shifa… https://t.co/11I9bAJf0j pic.twitter.com/F9W5gjJkIF — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile, terror experts warn Hamas will use the footage to claim they are a "humane" organization providing medical care.

Hamas will attempt to spin this evidence and say they were doing their duty under international law to ensure the "guests" were properly cared for by medical professionals. https://t.co/ANBSuZr692 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 19, 2023



