Liberals on TikTok Are Gushing Over Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter to America'

It's not news that TikTok is a Chinese Communist Party-controlled tool used by the genocidal regime to push certain narratives to users in the United States, sow discord, and promote false ideas. What is new, however, is the latest viral trend on the platform that makes it seemingly apparent that a psyop, for lack of a better word, is underway to promote pro-terrorist and anti-Israel, anti-America views to millions of Americans.

In the past few days, thousands of TikToks have been posted in which users are effusively gushing about Osama Bin Laden's "Letter to America," a deranged manifesto released following al-Qaeda's September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States that saw 2,977 innocent people murdered on U.S. soil in Manhattan, Northern Virginia, and a field in Pennsylvania.

A few samples of the TikToks, along with similar videos shared on other social media platforms, all follow roughly the same "script." The user says they "just" read Bin Laden's letter — in which the now-dead terrorist leader blames the United States for the 9/11 attack saying in part "You attacked us in Palestine" — and then proceeds to praise the letter and bloodthirsty ideology behind it.

This is because the West has taught an entire generation of its children that the West is itself evil and ought to be destroyed. These are the wages of that pathetic lack of self-confidence. https://t.co/i2Sg7njn9O — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2023

What the videos show is a sick "appreciation" for Bin Laden and a warped "understanding" of why 9/11 happened and was inexplicably "justified" by the United States' role as an allegedly oppressive force. Even more alarming is the apparent acceptance of terrorism as an acceptable form of "resistance" to such occupation.

Every one of these people is a leftist, and they’re all concluding that *Osama Bin Laden* was the good guy, and that 9/11 was justified because of “occupier” (American) oppression. They argue that terrorism is commendable “resistance.” A Muslim woman claims in a video that now… https://t.co/oJG9Df3QiU — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 16, 2023

The narrative is the same used by Hamas terrorists and their sympathizers in the media and higher education who blame Israel for the Hamas terrorist massacre that killed more than 1,200 innocent people and saw barbarians rape women until their pelvises broke, burned Jews in their cars, and beheaded children on October 7. To these imbeciles, that violence that saw more Jews killed in any single day since the Holocaust was acceptable "resistance."

These videos have been liked on the platform millions of times and seen by tens of millions more. And they all advance the idea that terrorism against both the United States and Israel is justified "resistance" in response to oppression.

What the morons spreading this bullpucky fail to grasp is that the terrorist propaganda they are parroting would mean the loss of most if not all of their rights. No liberalized society, no rights for women or minorities, and death for millions is the ideology they're praising. If they had their Bin Laden-praising way, all Americans — and Jews, and free people around the world — would be dead. That's nothing to celebrate and yet, right now, millions of Americans are championing the deadly ideology.