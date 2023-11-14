Hamas' Grip in Northern Gaza Has Been Smashed
'That Is a War Crime': Biden Admin Confirms Hamas Is Using Hospitals for Terrorism

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 14, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The Biden administration on Tuesday — via the National Security Council's John Kirby — confirmed that the United States has intelligence confirming that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) are using hospitals in the Gaza Strip as bases for their ongoing terror operations. 

Kirby confirmed the intelligence during a gaggle aboard Air Force Once with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre en route to San Francisco. 

"On the hospitals, I can confirm for you that we have information that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad use some hospitals in the Gaza Strip — including Al-Shifa — and tunnels underneath them to conceal and to support their military operation and to hold hostages," Kirby explained of new intelligence confirmed by the United States. 

"Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PIJ, members operate a command and control node from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City," Kirby continued. "They have stored weapons there and they are prepared to respond to an Israeli military operation against that facility."

Saying the intelligence came from a "variety" of "sourcing" and "methods" undertaken by the U.S., Kirby said that to "protect sources and methods" he couldn't get into more "granular detail." 

Kirby added that Hamas using Al-Shifa as a base of operations and likely with "equipment and weapons up underneath" the hospital "is a war crime." 

Kirby's confirmation on behalf of the White House that Iran-backed terrorists in Gaza are hiding in and using hospitals for their terror operations comes after the IDF released video of one terror tunnel in Gaza City leading from a terrorist leader's house to the basement of Rantisi Hospital. Inside the hospital, as Townhall reported, the IDF found signs of Israeli hostages recently being held there — including restraints, diapers, and a baby bottle — along with a motorbike used in the October 7 massacre, weapons, and ammunition. 

