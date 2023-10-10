Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel

In the wake of Hamas’ brutal surprise attack against Israel, 34 Harvard student organizations recently signed a joint statement blaming Israel for the attack and expressing support for Palestine.

Advertisement

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” the letter read.

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years.”

To date, the Hamas invasion has killed over 900 Israeli citizens, and at least 11 American citizens. Reports of Hamas raping Israeli women, and videos of militants holding Israeli children in cages, have flooded social media. In one violent spectacle, Hamas militants paraded the naked, dead body of a German woman through the streets of Gaza in the back of a vehicle.

In some cases, Hamas terrorists even uploaded images or videos of their victims on the victims’ own social media accounts.

Despite such horrific brutality, the Harvard student groups offered Hamas their public support and blamed Israel for the murder and rape of its own citizens.

Townhall has identified the student leaders of several of those groups. Their names are listed below.

Graduate Student Leaders Whose Groups Support the Hamas Invasion

Harvard Muslim Law School Association

Hussain Awan ’25 (Co-President)

Hussain Awan is a second-year student at Harvard Law School. This past July, Awan worked as a law clerk at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, under Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

Before that, Awan worked in Tunisia as a legal intern for the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA). IDEA is an “intergovernmental organization (IGO) with a mandate to support sustainable democracy worldwide.” IDEA also received $320,000 from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation between 2016 and 2017.

Reema Doleh ’25 (Co-President)

Reema Doleh is a second-year student at Harvard Law School. This past summer, Doleh worked as a legal intern for Legal Services NYC. Before that, she worked as a paralegal in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office from January 2022 to July 2022.

Ariq Hatibie ’24 (Executive Board Member)

Ariq Hatibie is a third-year student at Harvard Law School. Hatibie is currently the Editor in Chief of the Harvard Human Rights Journal.

This past summer, Hatibie worked as a summer associate at White & Case LLP. The previous summer, Hatibie worked as a legal intern for TRIAL International, a Soros-funded legal group which claims to fight against “impunity for international crimes and supporting victims in their quest for justice.”

Additionally, Hatibie works as a research assistant for Harvard Law Professor Salma Waheedi. In 2022, Waheedi signed a letter with Harvard faculty expressing “solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and self-determination.”

Advertisement

In the letter, Waheedi and her colleagues claim “Unwavering US financial, military, and political support has fueled an apartheid system that institutionalizes the domination and repression of Palestinians.”

Waheedi currently teaches a course on “Law, Human Rights, and Social Justice in Israel-Palestine.”

Saeed Ahmad ’24 (Executive Board Member)

Saeed Ahmad is third-year student at Harvard Law School. He currently works as a Research Assistant to Professor Intisar Rabb, in Harvard’s Program in Islamic Law.

This past summer, Ahmad worked as a Summer Law Clerk at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, under Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. After graduation, Ahmad will work as an associate for the prestigious law firm Sidley Austin LLP, according to his LinkedIn.

Saeed is also a member of the Harvard South Asian Law Students Association, another student group that signed the statement supporting Hamas.

Hejir Rashidzadeh ’25 (Executive Board Member)

Hejir Rashidzadeh is a second-year student at Harvard Law School. This past summer, Rashidzadeh worked as an associate at Alston & Bird, a prestigious law firm known for its intellectual property work.

Hurya Ahmed ’25 (Vice President of Communications)

Hurya Ahmed is a second-year student at Harvard Law School. This past summer, Ahmed interned with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission from June 2023 to August 2023.

Advertisement

Undergraduate Student Leaders Whose Groups Support the Hamas Invasion

African American Resistance Organization

Leadership

Kojo Acheampong ’26 (Co-Founder)

Kiersten B. Hash ’25 (Co-Founder)

Amari M. Butler ’25 (Co-Founder)

Clyve Lawrence ’25 (Co-Founder)

Prince A. Williams ’25 (Co-Founder)

Harvard Islamic Society

Leadership

Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo

Leadership

Hana Rehman '25 (Director)

Jasleen Kaur ’25 (Director)

Karina Mahida ‘25 (Director)

Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Students Association

Leadership