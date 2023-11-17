How TikTok Reacted to the Deluge of Pro-Osama bin Laden Posts on Their Platform

TikTok may be a Chinese spy app, but they’re doing the right thing by cracking down on the accounts that have been promoting Osama bin Laden, who our Navy Seals shot dead like a dog in 2011, and his 2002 ‘Letter to America,’ which justified the 9/11 attacks that murdered nearly 3,000 Americans. This incident was bound to happen, given young Americans’ propensity to adopt idiotic political views.

The Israeli-Palestinian issue is prime for the Left to inject the lunacy of intersectionality into their veins. For a topic that’s a minefield of nuance, the far left and their acolytes only see one paradigm: oppressed and oppressor. That’s it. So, like clockwork, this band of mental defectives finds themselves defending groups, like Hamas, calling for a ceasefire when it was the terror group that violated it on October 7 when they invaded southern Israel and murdered 1,200-1,400 Israelis.

Since the ground invasion by Israeli forces, which began on October 28, the Left has become unspooled, storming the Capitol Building and the Democratic National Committee headquarters, demanding a ceasefire. And now, numerous TikTok users were saying that bin Laden had a point in committing the 9/11 attacks. I’m telling you all right now, ‘Mein Kampf: maybe Hitler Was Right’ is coming soon (via The Hill):

All Videos which contain or mention the Osama Bin-Laden Letter have now been Deleted from TikTok with several Accounts which initially Shared it also having been Banned. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 17, 2023





The social media platform TikTok said it is “aggressively” removing content that praises Osama bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America.” The letter, published about a year after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, was bin Laden’s attempt to justify the targeting and killing of American civilians. It has been recirculating online recently. […] Many videos supported bin Laden’s argument and urged others to read the letter in the wake of the United States’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas. “Content promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism,” TikTok Policy posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We are proactively and aggressively removing this content and investigating how it got onto our platform.” […] … The Guardian, which released a statement Wednesday that it removed a “previously displayed document” that contained the translated version of bin Laden’s letter. The news organization said it published the letter the same day that bin Laden released it — Nov. 24, 2002 — and removed it Wednesday after the transcript had been “widely shared on social media without the full context.” “Therefore we decided to take it down and direct readers instead to the news article that originally contextualized it,” The Guardian’s statement said.

The Left’s penchant to adopt and promote antisemitism has boiled over with the latest war in Gaza. It never left, but it’s erupted like a geyser where progressives are calling for the wholesale killing of Jews.

When you chant, “From the river to the sea,” that’s a call for genocide. Many of you know that already, but the usual suspects don’t know, or they do and just don’t care. It’s probably more of the latter now.