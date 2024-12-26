Russia Launched an ‘Inhumane’ Christmas Day Attack on Ukraine

Russia reportedly launched an attack on Ukraine on Christmas Day, with multiple explosions reported across the country.

According to several outlets, this is the thirteenth time this year Russia has carried out an attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The strikes wounded at least six people in the city of Kharkiv and killed one person in the region of Dnipropetrovsk, less than 20 miles away from Russia’s border.

Half a million people in the Kharkiv region were left without heating during temperatures a few degrees Celsius above zero, Reuters reported. There were blackouts in Kyiv and other areas.

"Today, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhuman? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

According to CNN, the attack came after Ukraine made a switch-up surrounding Christmas. Before 2023, most Ukrainians celebrated Christmas on January 7, the outlet noted. This was under the Julian church calendar. Last year, however, Zelensky signed a law formally changing the date to December 25. This was a way of further distancing the country’s traditions from the Russian Orthodox Church and aligning it with the rest of Europe.

Furthermore, in 2018, Ukraine created its own independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine in 2018 to split from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which was affiliated with Moscow. Since then, religious affiliation is viewed as part of national loyalty, CNN added.

Zelensky explained that Russia chose to attack Ukraine on Dec. 25 on purpose because of the recent changes involving Christmas.

“Every massive Russian strike requires time for preparation. It is never a spontaneous decision. It is a deliberate choice – not only of targets but also of timing and date,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky explained that Russia launched more than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than 100 attack drones. More than 50 missiles were shot down, along with a “significant” number of drones.

“Unfortunately, there are hits. As of now, there are blackouts in several regions,” he explained.

Russia attacked “the energy sector again on a massive scale,” Ukraine’s energy minister German Halushchenko said in a statement.

On X, Maia Sandu, president of the Republic of Moldova said that Russian missiles passed Moldovan airspace.

“While our countries celebrate Christmas, Kremlin chooses destruction – targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and violating Moldova’s airspace with a missile, actions that clearly violate international law. Moldova condemns these acts and stands in full solidarity with Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said that a Russian missile passed through Romanian airspace as well.

“Another massive Russian strike against Ukraine’s energy system. This Christmas terror is Putin’s response to those who spoke about illusionary “Christmas ceasefire,” he wrote.

“One Russian missile passed Moldovan and Romanian airspace, reminding that Russia threatens not only Ukraine,” he added.

Another massive Russian strike against Ukraine’s energy system.



This Christmas terror is Putin’s response to those who spoke about illusionary “Christmas ceasefire”.



Russia’s war with Ukraine began nearly three years ago.

"Russia’s Christmas gift to Ukraine: more than 70 missiles and 100 drones, directed at Ukrainian families celebrating in their homes and the energy infrastructure that keeps them warm," said U.S. ambassador Bridget Brink. "For the third holiday season, Russia weaponizes winter."