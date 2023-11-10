The Left’s Destruction of the Good Samaritan
Tipsheet

Major Muslim Group Accuses Biden Administration of 'War Crimes'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 10, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There has been a heavy situation of Democrats in disarray when it comes to the Israel-Hamas war after the Iranian backed group perpetrated a terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, killing more than 1400 civilians. 

Democratic voters, especially Muslim voters in the swing state of Michigan, threatened to withhold support for President Joe Biden in 2024. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) really ramped that up, though, when she shared an ad calling Biden out for what support he has shown Israel, with that ad containing genocidal phrases such as "from the river to the sea." 

But Tlaib isn't the only one calling out Biden. On Friday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) sent out a press release levying quite the accusation against the Biden administration.

"By providing unlimited support for Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza, the Biden administration must share the blame for the war crimes being carried out on an hourly basis targeting Palestinian women, children and men," a statement from CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said. "Our nation’s failure to recognize the humanity of the Palestinian people is prolonging the suffering and preventing a just resolution to the decades-long conflict resulting from the denial of Palestinian rights."

The press release laments the bombings of hospitals and schools, but in doing so, links to a video from propaganda outlet Al Jazeera and an article from Reuters citing "Palestinian officials." NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby has repeatedly cautioned that any numbers provided by Hamas or "Palestinian officials" cannot be trusted.

The press release also reminded how they have referred to Israel as engaging in a "genocidal campaign" before.

Left out of the discussion are not only false narratives against Israel, but also how Hamas purposely places weapons in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. They regularely use civilians and sacrifice them for their jihadist cause.

Further, as Katie just addressed on Wednesday, there have been multiple instances of Hamas targeting Israeli hospitals.

CAIR was one of the many groups that spread a false narrative that Israel had bombed a hospital in Gaza last month. In reality, it was a misfired rocket from terrorists.

Earlier this week, the group also opposed the bipartisan censure of Tlaib, who has spread falsehoods about Israel. She had also been featured in and then later shared an ad to her own personal X account that featured pro-Hamas demonstrators in Michigan chanting "from the river to the sea," a phrase calling for the genocide of Jews and the destruction of Israel. Tlaib even later tried to justify the phrase.

CAIR has been affiliated with far-left, anti-Israel, and anti-semitic members of Congress beyond Tlaib, as well as other influential figures. This includes Imam Omar Suleiman, who as we've covered, has in the past received support from Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), who is now running to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) next November. Suleiman is a member of CAIR and was their keynote speaker in 2016

The post Tlaib shared to her personal X account blaming Israel for the bombing of the hospital actually was a repost from Suleiman.

Not only does Suleiman advise Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the two have also interacted over social media and hosted the same CAIR virtual banquet in 2021, along with Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO).

The group has been trending over X on Friday, as they've been under scrutiny due to a RealClearInvestigations report pointing to the group as a "Hamas Ally." As our sister site of Twitchy also covered, X users have been calling out CBS News for referencing CAIR and their report on bullying.

Like other similar groups and those members of Congress, CAIR is insisting on a ceasefire, and even did so within hours of Hamas' October 7 attack against Israel. This is despite how a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas, and how there had already been a ceasefire in place until it was broken by the terrorist group.

"There is no ceasefire," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made clear on a Thursday post, which shared footage of "tactical, local pauses for humanitarian aid for Gazan civilians" and spoke to "humanitarian corridors," something Kirby has reminded the press there's been. Unlike Hamas, which purposefully butchers civilians in unspeakable ways, Israel goes out of its way to avoid civilian casualties.


