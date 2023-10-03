Evidence Points to Hunter Biden's Alleged Role in Sex Trafficking Ring

Hunter Biden continues to be in the news this week. As Spencer covered earlier on Tuesday, Hunter pleaded "not guilty" to the new gun charges brought against him. On Monday, though, the Daily Mail produced a lengthy report, complete with explicit photos, highlighting Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs). "Bank investigators suspected Hunter Biden was associated with a 'sex trafficking ring' and falsified checks to pay prostitutes, Treasury documents reveal," the report states.

The report went on to mention:

Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) reviewed by DailyMail.com show the First Son's accounts were being monitored as late as December 2019, after investigators found payments from Hunter and his companies to a suspected 'Eastern European prostitution ring'. A previously unreported document, filed to the Department of the Treasury on December 17, 2019 by financial crime investigators at Wells Fargo, picked out 25 individuals linked to the suspected ring and almost $7million of suspicious transactions, some of which included checks from Hunter that they believed may have been falsified to hide his payments to hookers from his business account. The report, shown to DailyMail.com by a confidential source, said 'Biden has sent money to individuals who may be part of an Eastern European prostitution ring', and that investigators were monitoring 'several [Wells Fargo] customers suspected of participating in a sex trafficking ring associated with Biden'.

There's a lengthy discussion on the payments from Hunter and his companies to a suspected "Eastern European prostitution ring" as well as how he made "peer-to-peer transfers" amounting to $30,900, including to a female friend linked to a "sex trafficking ring."

What the investigation noted was suspicious was that Hunter Biden's business accounts received funds from unknown funds, which had been split into smaller amounts.

As the report also laid out:

This investigation observed that Biden and related business accounts received unknown sources of funds, which funded cash withdrawals, outgoing transfers, and outgoing checks that appeared to be needlessly split into smaller amounts for no clear economic purpose. 'The overall activity appeared related to prostitution or drugs. The review also found that several customers suspected of participating in a sex trafficking ring associated with Biden continued to have what appeared to be an unusual movement of funds in their accounts.' Wells Fargo Financial Crime Investigators (FCI) who wrote the SAR pointed to suspicious checks Hunter wrote from his business account that they believed could be used to conceal payments to prostitutes. 'Between October 15, 2014 and April 22, 2015, Owasco issued 13 business checks to Biden totaling $58,432 that appeared unusual in nature,' the report said. 'Specifically, Owasco issued multiple checks on the same or consecutive days that appeared to be for the same purpose. For example, on March 15 and March 16, 2015, Owasco issued three checks of $2,488, $5,000 and $5,000 to Biden, and each check had the notation 'pay period 3/1 - 3/15'. 'FCI was unable to determine a legitimate economic purpose for splitting checks into smaller amounts in this manner, which could be for the purposes of deception or concealment.' The Wells Fargo investigators traced payments to suspected members of the prostitution ring back to a Hong Kong company.

There have been over 170 SARs issued by six banks, as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), who is also mentioned in the report, has reminded in recent months.

Also at hand is the Mann Act violations Hunter Biden is accused of having committed. As Townhall has covered, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in July drew ire from House Democratic colleagues and even faced an ethics complaint from Hunter Biden's attorneys after she showed thinly concealed graphic photos from the first son's abandoned laptop.

While critics complained about the graphic nature of such photos, Greene had a purpose for showing them, as she was looking to highlight the concerns about potential Mann Act violations, and how Hunter Biden may have exploited women by transporting them across state lines for the purposes of prostitution.

The report continues:

Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced earlier this month he is investigating Hunter's alleged links with sex trafficking rings – including demanding records from the Department of Justice. 'The Committee on Oversight and Accountability continues to investigate whether the Department of Justice (DOJ or Department) is upholding the rights of victims who were sexually exploited by Robert Hunter Biden (Hunter Biden),' Comer wrote in a letter to the DoJ on September 8. 'These women may be victims under the Crime Victims' Rights Act and may also be afforded mandatory restitution pursuant to the Mandatory Victim Restitution Act.' IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler, who ran a five-year investigation into Hunter's alleged tax crimes, told Congress that he saw evidence the First Son even tried to deduct payments to sex workers on his tax returns. Documents provided by Ziegler and released by the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday show federal investigators interviewed a sex worker called 'Gulnora', who told them that she was paid for 'an escort job with Robert Hunter Biden'. Gulnora told IRS agents Hunter bragged that his father was Vice President and 'showed her a picture of his father with President Barack Obama', according to a redacted interview transcript published by the committee.

Despite demands from her Democratic colleagues at last Thursday's impeachment inquiry hearing, especially Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Greene once more held up photos of thinly concealed women and plane tickets as evidence.

"Hunter Biden used his father, the vice president of the United States, to threaten his victim whom he had just trafficked for sex. And the Department of Justice refuses to speak to me," Green said during her time at last Thursday's hearing. "Hunter Biden must be held accountable for his sexual exploitation of women. And we’ve shown more evidence. We’ve shown evidence. This is what it looks like."

MTG bringing the heat:



"Hunter Biden used his father - The Vice President - to threaten his victim who he had just trafficked for sex. We've shown evidence. This is what it looks like." pic.twitter.com/q8V9h5xBTp — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 28, 2023

Over at our sister site RedState, Bonchie focused on the Department of Justice's (DOJ) role here, or lack thereof, with a headline reading, "Hunter Biden Accused of Paying a Sex-Trafficking Ring, and the DOJ Doesn't Seem to Care."

"Fast forward to 2023, and I'd say that the news for Hunter Biden is getting worse, but that's all dependent on what is done with the plethora of information about his nefarious activities. Paying for prostitutes from an Eastern European sex-trafficking ring is terrible, but it's only a moral issue if the DOJ refuses to make it a legal issue," Bonchie wrote toward the end.

Greene and Comer wrote to employees at the DOJ in July with questions about how charges brought will affect the rights of women they say have been exploited by Hunter Biden. After not hearing back, they sent another letter last month with their request for documents.