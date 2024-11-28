Youngkin Extends an Invitation to New Trump Administration Officials
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Once Again Triggers the CNN Panel About Mexico and Immigration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 28, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Democrats and liberals need to understand two things: you lost the election, and you’re going to be wrong about everything. It’s almost laughable how an equilibrium has been restored to a certain degree once Donald J. Trump demolished Kamala Harris on election night. There’s a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which was never going to happen under Biden. Suddenly, everyone is starting to behave, starting in Mexico.

They’re going to clamp down on the illegals and the drugs pouring into our country—all it took was a tariff threat and a phone call: 

Before this announcement, Scott Jennings discussed the illegal immigration and fentanyl crisis, which led to his CNN panelists melting down and dredging up the ‘bipartisan immigration bill by Steve Lankford’ talking point they mainline daily like alley escorts in Atlantic City.

First, we all hate Lankford. Second, we don’t know if that bill would’ve secured the border. All the Left knows is that Trump sunk it, so they need something to soothe their pain from this election loss. No one cares, and this point is moot since Mexico has agreed to play ball.

We win, you lose. 

Happy Thanksgiving.

