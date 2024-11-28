Scott Jennings Once Again Triggers the CNN Panel About Mexico and Immigration

Democrats and liberals need to understand two things: you lost the election, and you’re going to be wrong about everything. It’s almost laughable how an equilibrium has been restored to a certain degree once Donald J. Trump demolished Kamala Harris on election night. There’s a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which was never going to happen under Biden. Suddenly, everyone is starting to behave, starting in Mexico.

They’re going to clamp down on the illegals and the drugs pouring into our country—all it took was a tariff threat and a phone call:

Before this announcement, Scott Jennings discussed the illegal immigration and fentanyl crisis, which led to his CNN panelists melting down and dredging up the ‘bipartisan immigration bill by Steve Lankford’ talking point they mainline daily like alley escorts in Atlantic City.

NEW: @ScottJenningsKY demands Mexico get in line to stop flow of illegal immigration and fentanyl into the US



as hostile CNN panel mounts rabid defense of Mexico, Biden and the failed "bi-partisan" border bill.



"I'll tell you what Mexico needs to do. They need to stop the…

First, we all hate Lankford. Second, we don’t know if that bill would’ve secured the border. All the Left knows is that Trump sunk it, so they need something to soothe their pain from this election loss. No one cares, and this point is moot since Mexico has agreed to play ball.

I see the Mexican president has come to the table. Huh.

We win, you lose.

Happy Thanksgiving.