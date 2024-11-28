'Happy Thanksgiving to All, Including the Radical Left Lunatics': Here's Trump's Thanksgiving Message

In the early morning hours of the holiday, President-elect Donald Trump shared his Thanksgiving message for the American people, starting off with a reminder that his well wishes also included "the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our country." He also posted such a message over X, with his message being a trending topic over X for Thursday morning.

Advertisement

As Trump reminded right away, though, they "have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just have a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

It's not just that Trump won the White House earlier this month, but on the night of the election, Republicans won enough seats to take back control of the Senate. Less than a week later, Republicans won enough seats to keep control of the House. Democrats have continuously been in disarray, even weeks after the election.

"Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!" Trump concluded his message, offering encouragement to his fellow Americans on this Thanksgiving holiday, with many no doubt thankful that his second term is set to begin in less than two months.

pic.twitter.com/bJW9ESn6Zu — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 28, 2024

Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2024

Just day after Trump was elected, we were already seeing positive news at home and on the world stage, to do with manufacturing in China, as well as the conflicts going on in the Middle East, propped up by Iran, and in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine. Of course, it was thanks to the outgoing Biden-Harris administration that the world has been less safe, though there's hope it will get better under Trump.

He's also been moving right along with his transition, from announcing Cabinet nominees and other names of those serving in his administration, to preparing for tariffs this very week as a plan for Day One. Trump has already had conversations with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum when it comes to working with them on their "Open Borders" and the problems that follow with such immigration issues, including fentanyl. Trump shared an update about Sheinbaum in particular on Wednesday night, and the efforts to stop the flow of illegal immigrants.

On Monday, President Joe Biden, who has less than two months in his term, pardoned his last pair of turkeys as president, with their gobbling and ruffling of feathers. He also botched the name of a famous Minnesota dish and fumbled his words, as was to be expected. For next Thanksgiving, at least we'll have Trump back at the White House once more to carry on such a tradition.