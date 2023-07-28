Hmm: Multiple Banks Filed Over 170 Suspicious Activity Reports on the Bidens

As the evidence for at least an impeach inquiry into President Joe Biden keeps pouring in, our friends at Twitchy highlighted another example: the suspicious activity reports (SARs) from six banks, to the tune of 170, in fact. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and co-host Ben Ferguson discussed these reports on their podcast with House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) as their guest. Not only has Comer been looking into the Biden family as part of fulfilling promises to the American people, he already is familiar with SARs, since, as he told Cruz, he was the director of a bank.

These SARs are submitted and sent to the Treasury Department when banks "have a strong suspicion" that a crime has been committed, so as to protect the bank. As Comer emphasized, these are submitted "very seldom." If someone were to have two, the chairman explained, it would be hard for that person to open up a bank account. Submitting an SAR, Comer added, also is "inviting the regulators to come in and regulate," which is the last thing banks want. The 170 reports are thus quite significant.

To paint the scene here, Comer explained that what might trigger an SAR is "a large transaction that comes out of the blue."

BREAKING🚨 Rep. James Comer says six banks, including JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, submitted over 170 suspicious activity reports to the Treasury Department regarding the Biden family, alleging their involvement in money laundering, human trafficking, and tax… pic.twitter.com/62WcXaITeM — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 27, 2023

The allegations are certainly damning. As the tweet from KanekoaTheGreat lays out in part:

Comer and Cruz also discussed a name we've been hearing about for months, Rob Walker, the first account that Comer said the Committee subpoenaed. He was an associate of the Bidens who funneled money from China and Romania that was laundered. Although he's doing business with the Bidens, Comer doesn't know what that is. Those business dealings have been particularly concerning, though, as was actually only further highlighted during an exchange between Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and IRS whistleblowers during an Oversight Committee hearing earlier this month.

Not only was there a $3 million wire from China one day, it came "out of the blue," for an account Comer said didn't have much activity otherwise over the course of 10 tears and maintained a balance of about $40,000 or $50,000. There had never been a foreign wire before.

The deposit needs to be in the bank for 24 hours so as to clear, but after 24 hours and 2 minutes, Comer detailed, incremental payments were wired to different Biden shell companies.

As the tweet explains about Walker and just 1 of the 170 SARs created by Joe or Biden, in addition to them being the subject of 100 SARs, which Comer has read:

Rep. Comer highlighted one specific SAR linked to a $3 million wire from China to Biden's business partner, Rob Walker. This money was received in an inactive account that had maintained a $50,000 balance for ten years before the significant wire transaction from China. Within just 24 hours of receiving the wire, Walker initiated incremental payments to several Biden shell companies, eventually disbursing funds to four different Biden family members. Comer explained that concealing the source of money through the use of shell companies to deceive the IRS is considered money laundering and racketeering. He noted that if the funds were intended for legitimate purposes, they could have been wired directly to Hunter Biden, but instead, they were routed through business partners and various companies with no clear legitimate purpose.

These were Banks which Cruz reminded were big, well-known banks who had lawyers who knew what they were doing, and knew that the Bidens were "politically exposed." As Comer explained, the banks "suspected some of these wires were coming from state owned entities." Cruz confirmed that means "the Chinese Communist government was sending the money." The banks serve as the whistleblowers then, with Cruz and Comer confirming the banks are headed by Democrats, "reliable political donors to the Democrats," as Cruz reminded.

Ferguson, who has a legal background, emphasized he was "in shock" over how "an American bank is writing that 'we believe a wire transfer coming into the Biden family is coming from the Chinese Communist government, not an entity... and we're saying it's money laundering on top of coming from the Chinese Communist government.'"

Comer confirmed to Ferguson that that was indeed the moment he said "holy crap," also explaining that the crimes laid out included wire fraud, tax fraud, money laundering.

"A shell company is a fake company," Comer explained. "They just create these fake companies," 20 in fact, which is where the money laundering exists through, to deceive the IRS and evade taxes.

That they didn't just send the money to Hunter Biden is particularly noteworthy. "If Hunter Biden was doing something legitimate for China, they could have just wired the money to Hunter Biden, but they didn't," Comer explained. "They sent it to a company called Robinson Walker. Then they wired it to a company called Owasco. Then they wired it to another company called Bohai something or another. These companies don't do anything with the money."

As Cruz illustrated "it's just a bucket to pour the water in, then a bucket to pour it into somewhere else," with Comer confirming as much, also emphasizing it was "organized, this is like organized crime."

The account of KanekoaTheGreat, which had more to share about the situation beyond what was included in the clip of the podcast, also wrote this:

When the corporate media foolishly asks where is the evidence that the Bidens committed crimes? American banks have submitted hundreds of suspicious activity reports on the Biden family, alleging their involvement in human trafficking, money laundering, and tax fraud. Congressional investigators have obtained bank account records and wire transfer statements on twenty shell companies owned by the Bidens, which were allegedly used for laundering illegally obtained money from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan as unregistered foreign agents. This evidence is supported by hundreds of thousands of emails, tens of thousands of text messages, photographs, audio recordings, calendar statements, and ten years of data from Hunter Biden's laptop, which the FBI took into its possession in 2019. @MarcoPolo501c3 published a comprehensive "Report on the Biden Laptop," documenting 459 alleged crimes involving the Biden family and their associates, including 140 business crimes, 191 sex crimes, and 128 drug crimes. A $1,000 reward is offered for any verifiable corrections, but thus far, no crimes have been disputed. In addition, credible IRS whistleblowers have accused the Justice Department of obstructing the Hunter Biden investigation by blocking felony charges, search warrants, and interviews while preventing any investigation of the President and his family. Furthermore, just yesterday, a judge highlighted an unprecedented lenient deal offered by the Justice Department to Hunter Biden, which would result in no felony charges or jail time for tax fraud and lying on a gun form. This DOJ deal would have also granted protection to the First Son from any future prosecution related to illegally obtained money from foreign nations as an unregistered foreign agent. What is more corrosive and destructive to our nation than a politicized Justice Department that applies different legal standards depending on whether one's last name is Trump or Biden?

Cruz himself has spoken at length about an impeachment inquiry into Biden, especially recently, as he told Newsmax and Fox News' Sean Hannity. Although the allegations are just that, Cruz says the House "needs to investigate it."

"If they're proven to be true, he should be impeached," Cruz said. "He should be prosecuted, and he should go to jail. I will say this: the evidence keeps mounting up, and every day it looks worse and worse and worse for Joe Biden's direct culpability in official corruption," the senator added.

If the allegations turn out to be true, Cruz thinks Biden should be impeached for bribery, as well as prosecuted and jailed.

The allegations against Joe Biden are damning.



If they are true, Joe Biden should be impeached, not for high crimes and misdemeanors, but for bribery.



