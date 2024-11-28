Youngkin Extends an Invitation to New Trump Administration Officials
Tipsheet

Is This the Most Comprehensive List of Fake News Propaganda From the Liberal Media?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 28, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Since I know there are going to be political debates at some dinner tables, here’s some ammunition to use against your liberal relatives, respectfully. 

The term conspiracy theorist has lost its original meaning. It’s no longer FBI Agent Fox Mulder talking about alien invasion and colonization. The label is now slapped against anyone who goes against the liberal media narrative, virtually all of which has been shredded by reality and pure facts. 

We were conspiracy theorists for believing the Hunter Biden laptop was inauthentic, how masking was ineffective against COVID, how the COVID vaccine’s efficacy was bulletproof, how no one in the upper echelons of entertainment was engaging in depraved sex acts with children (allegedly), and, of course, how the Russian collusion delusion was a complete and total hoax manufactured by the intelligence community. 

The liberal media has been slaughtered on every hill. They were wrong about the COVID lockdowns, the social media censorship regime that muzzled the New York Post about the Biden laptop, and anything relating to the COVID pandemic originating in Wuhan, China. The lab leak story was real. It did happen. And the science is wrong. No one is safe from criticism, and all of these clowns deserve to be tarred, feathered, and then hurled off a cliff, except Dr. Anthony Fauci. That midget deserves the loss of his credentials and pension, and then he can launch him into the sun.

Elon retweeted quite the list. If you know any others, list them below in the comments.

