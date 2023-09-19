The Members of a New DHS 'Intelligence Group' Should Set Off Alarm Bells
AOC Just Gave MTG Another Opportunity to Remind Us How Corrupt Hunter Biden Is

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 19, 2023 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

As Townhall has been covering, the Senate is doing away with its dress code, meaning Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) can continue to come to work in a hoodie and shorts. This has led to some memorable responses from Republican members taking issue with the move, including from those in the House. It's also led to a discussion on some deeper issues.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted her outrage on Sunday, calling the move in part "disgraceful." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) then took it upon herself the next day to bring up how her Republican colleague had held up explicit pictures of Hunter Biden during a House Oversight Committee hearing in July with IRS whistleblowers. 

While MTG has received considerable criticism for her decision to employ those explicit photos, those who accuse her of engaging in "revenge porn" miss crucial points about the first son. She held those photos up for a very specific purpose, to highlight concerns that Hunter Biden violated the Mann Act when he brought prostitutes over state lines.

In response to AOC's post, who has not posted since about it, MTG brought up the possible Mann Act violations. She also shared one of the less explicit, but still racy, photos of one of the women who took a United Airlines flight.

MTG has posted many more photos of prostitutes engaged in sex acts with Hunter Biden to highlight the concerns with such Mann Act violations, only one aspect that was discussed at that hearing over the summer.

AOC's post said nothing about respecting any actual dress codes, and the July hearing isn't related to the matter at hand, which again, is about dress codes. In a way, though, she may have done MTG, and others who care about getting to the truth about potential Mann Act violations, a favor, since we're discussing it once more.

A short time after that July 19 hearing, MTG and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) expressing concerns about the "potential failure to uphold the rights" of women "exploited" by Hunter Biden. They renewed their request for documents earlier this month.

Further, if AOC is going to call out anyone or anything, perhaps it should be Fetterman himself. Our sister site of RedState has been covering his responses to the backlash. Just like we don't expect a senator to dress like Fetterman, we don't expect a senator to be posting in the way he has been, from his official account no less. Not surprisingly, there has yet to be a repost from AOC about this colleague's behavior.

