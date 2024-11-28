Youngkin Extends an Invitation to New Trump Administration Officials
Scott Jennings Once Again Triggers the CNN Panel About Mexico and Immigration
Is This the Most Comprehensive List of Fake News Propaganda From the Liberal...
Five Things To Be Thankful For In 2024
I’m Thankful For Christ, Rush Limbaugh, and President Donald Trump
Jaguar Doubles Down on Woke New Rebranding Ad
A Season of Thanksgiving
A Few Things I Am Thankful For
A World of Leverage
As a Cancer Survivor, I Am So Thankful for Life
A Season of Self-Reflection Is Here. Will Congress Take Part?
Hurricanes Helene and Milton Come Into Sharper Focus
Giving Thanks Amid the Darkness
Trump Win Brings New Hope for American Cybersecurity
Tipsheet

Watch Pathetic Libs Have a Scream Fit on Lake Michigan Over the 2024 Election

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 28, 2024 6:05 AM
Matthew Hinton/The Advocate via AP

This incident occurred on November 9, but it’s delicious to watch: a horde of angry white liberal women gathered near Lake Michigan and threw a tantrum. The meltdown at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin once again proves that we’re not the weird ones—it’s the Left who laughably couldn’t see this trainwreck coming. Kamala Harris was beyond atrocious, and the endless media trip-ups, along with her inability to break away from Donald Trump in the polls despite a $ 1 billion war chest, should have set off alarm bells that she was going to lose. 

Advertisement

We’ve learned that Kamala’s top staffers knew she was going down in flames, having never been leading Trump in their internal polling. But let’s get back to this screamfest (via Fox News): 

Remarkable footage shows Wisconsin women screaming in unison towards Lake Michigan in the wake of Vice President Harris's Nov. 5 loss to President-elect Trump. 

The footage, which recently went viral on social media, was originally posted by a Facebook user named Tamara Gibbs. The event took place at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay on Nov. 9. 

The extraordinary video shows around two dozen adult women screeching at the water. The screams eventually reach a crescendo, as video shows the shrieks getting gradually louder and louder until the group stopped. 

"What a gorgeous morning to gather at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay to engage in a Primal Scream in order to release our pain and frustration after the election," Gibbs wrote in a Facebook post. "If you zoom in you will see Trump supporters proudly waving their flag on top of the hill." 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Once Again Triggers the CNN Panel About Mexico and Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump swept all the swing states this cycle. Kamala didn’t win one. So, keep screaming, ladies. Trump still won and he’s coming back with a vengeance in January.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Once Again Triggers the CNN Panel About Mexico and Immigration Matt Vespa
The Establishment’s Scandal Scam Tactics Won’t Work Anymore Kurt Schlichter
Is This the Most Comprehensive List of Fake News Propaganda From the Liberal Media? Matt Vespa
Jaguar Doubles Down on Woke New Rebranding Ad Leah Barkoukis
The Dems' Thanksgiving Story Deserves to Be Known Ann Coulter
Dems Vow to Retake Pennsylvania, But They're Aware of a Looming Problem Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Once Again Triggers the CNN Panel About Mexico and Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement