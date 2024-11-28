Watch Pathetic Libs Have a Scream Fit on Lake Michigan Over the 2024 Election

This incident occurred on November 9, but it’s delicious to watch: a horde of angry white liberal women gathered near Lake Michigan and threw a tantrum. The meltdown at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin once again proves that we’re not the weird ones—it’s the Left who laughably couldn’t see this trainwreck coming. Kamala Harris was beyond atrocious, and the endless media trip-ups, along with her inability to break away from Donald Trump in the polls despite a $ 1 billion war chest, should have set off alarm bells that she was going to lose.

Advertisement

We’ve learned that Kamala’s top staffers knew she was going down in flames, having never been leading Trump in their internal polling. But let’s get back to this screamfest (via Fox News):

BLUE IN THE FACE: Women hold group screaming event to vent 'frustration' at Trump election win. https://t.co/JvjWXr4iQE pic.twitter.com/k2QrhOzC6h — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2024

Liberal white women screaming at Lake Michigan to rage against the election:



pic.twitter.com/BoBA2LC6dj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2024

Remarkable footage shows Wisconsin women screaming in unison towards Lake Michigan in the wake of Vice President Harris's Nov. 5 loss to President-elect Trump. The footage, which recently went viral on social media, was originally posted by a Facebook user named Tamara Gibbs. The event took place at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay on Nov. 9. The extraordinary video shows around two dozen adult women screeching at the water. The screams eventually reach a crescendo, as video shows the shrieks getting gradually louder and louder until the group stopped. "What a gorgeous morning to gather at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay to engage in a Primal Scream in order to release our pain and frustration after the election," Gibbs wrote in a Facebook post. "If you zoom in you will see Trump supporters proudly waving their flag on top of the hill."

Trump swept all the swing states this cycle. Kamala didn’t win one. So, keep screaming, ladies. Trump still won and he’s coming back with a vengeance in January.