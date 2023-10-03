Need More Proof the White House's 'Bidenomics' Push Is a Complete Failure? Well...
Tipsheet

Here's How Hunter Biden Pled to Those Felony Gun Charges

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 03, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

First Kid Hunter Biden was back in a Delaware courtroom on Tuesday to face the felony charges against him after his previous sweetheart deal with federal prosecutors imploded.

Pleading "not guilty" to the three counts against him — as expected — for lying about his addiction to and use of illegal drugs to purchase a firearm and then subsequently possessing a firearm while addicted to and using drugs, the federal case against Hunter Biden is now moving ahead toward trial. 

According to the indictment against him, Hunter purchased a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in 2018, a time in which Hunter has admittedly — including in his memoir — admitted he was still addicted to and using illicit drugs such as crack cocaine. 

Hunter's in-person court appearance came after his lawyers tried to have the president's son enter his plea via video conference from California, where Hunter has been living. According to the lawyers, Hunter traveling to Delaware and appearing in-person at the courthouse would have been disruptive to the local community and a heavy lift for his security detail. 

Ultimately, the judge disagreed with Hunter's request to appear virtually to enter his plea and he had to travel back to the east coast for Tuesday's hearing ten weeks after the chaotic court hearing saw his hopes of being spared from actual punishment for his alleged tax and firearm crimes dissolve. 

After turning himself in and entering his plea, Hunter was released again with a handful of conditions similar to those he was released on after the previous court appearance during which his slap-on-the-wrist deal fell apart, such as a prohibition on possessing a firearm or using drugs and alcohol. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

