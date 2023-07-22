Hunter Biden's Lawyer Files Ethics Complaint Against MTG

When Jack Cocchiarella called for Hunter Biden to sue Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her displaying photos of Hunter Biden engaging in sexual acts with prostitutes found on his abandoned laptop, it seemed too ridiculous to be true. On Friday, however, it was revealed that the First Son's lawyers sent a letter to the the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) to request that Greene be investigated.

The letter obtained by POLITICO shows from the start that Abbe David Lowell, the attorney for Hunter Biden, has it out for the congresswoman. As Lowell mentions, he had also sent a request that Greene be investigated back in April.

"Today we write again because, this week, your colleague has lowered herself, and by extension the entire House of Representatives, to a new level of abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct. If the OCE takes its responsibilities seriously, it will promptly and decisively condemn and discipline Ms. Greene for her latest actions," the letter reads in the opening paragraph.

In recapping Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing, during which Greene displayed the photos, Lowell goes on to claim that "toward the end of her questioning, Ms. Greene held up the graphic poster boards, spouting yet another of her untethered conspiracy theories, suggesting without any evidence that they showed Mr. Biden 'making pornography.' None of her actions or statements could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and her conduct and the forums she uses to spew her unhinged rhetoric."

Regardless of the validity of the charges mentioned by Lowell, his letter does leave out a key point of context, in that Greene was asking the IRS whistleblowers at the hearing about how Hunter Biden may have violated the Mann Act, which criminalizes transporting women across state lines for prostitution.

"The conduct and statements of Ms. Greene during the proceeding were irresponsible, undignified, and unbecoming of any member of the People’s House," the letter also went on to claim. The letter's closing emphasized the outrage as well. "Strong precedent exists for the OCE, and ultimately the House Ethics Committee, to undertake a review of this conduct, and we demand this Office initiate this review immediately. Now more than ever, the House has a duty to make loud and clear that it does not endorse, condone, or agree with her outrageous," Lowell concluded.

The letter also took issue with Greene's tweets and her sending out fundraising emails that contained a link to the photos, as it points out that the congresswoman may have violated federal laws in sharing the photos, including if a minor viewed them.

In addition to listing off the series of complaints about Greene, the letter also mentions not entirely pertinent details, such as how how Greene was recently voted out of the House Freedom Caucus. "It may be that House members have 'gotten used to' Ms. Greene’s antics or think her stunts 'fall on deaf ears,' but even the vociferous Freedom Caucus finally reached the point of ousting Ms. Greene from their midst. If what she did before this week merited that rebuke, the OCE can no longer stand idly by and allow the already-diminished reputation of the House to suffer yet another blow by doing nothing against Ms. Greene now," the letter reads towards the end.

When it comes to complaints about "abhorrent behavior," or about what's "irresponsible, undignified, and unbecoming," it was Hunter Biden himself who engaged in such behavior that could all be defined as much. The Republican-controlled House is looking into him and his family for multiple examples of illegal and corrupt conduct, and again, Mann Act violations may have very well taken place.

As Sarah mentioned in her write-up about Greene's use of time during the hearing, IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler "did confirm there were deductions for what he believed to be escorts, adding that a payment reported to be for a golf club membership was actually for a 'sex club.'"

In her write-up about the letter for our sister site RedState, Becky Noble pointed out how Lowell had, not surprisingly, also released a statement on Thursday. "We are curious to hear how that instance of pure harassment of a private person’s personal life informed Congress of some real gap in our tax laws," he said, in addition to how claiming how such a "stunt will go down as an historic event that explains why 80% of Americans disapprove of Congress."

Greene responded to the letter in a lengthy Twitter thread on Saturday morning from her official account, including with thinly censored images that she also had held up during Wednesday's hearing, to recap what she addressed at that hearing. In the thread, Greene emphasizes that the attorneys "confirm" the images, and that "Hunter's own attorneys have confirmed. the proof of his violation of the MANN act by sex trafficking a victim across state lines." This is after they initially denied the laptop was even his. She also doubled down on how Hunter "wanted everyone to see them!"

In one of the tweets showing the explicit images, Greene further discussed how "Hunter treated this woman, and others, like a business expense. He violated the MANN Act when he used business funds to fly a victim across the country to pay her for sex. Then Hunter committed tax fraud by deducting the sex expense from his law firm's taxes!"

First, Hunter’s attorneys denied the Hunter Biden laptop was even Hunter’s.



Then Hunter wired this same victim thousands of dollars. He was paying her for sex after transporting her across state lines.



He sex trafficked this woman and violated the MANN Act.



At the end of the day, it's worth emphasizing above all that the pictures of Hunter Biden and prostitutes are, while undeniably graphic, akin to what school children are subject to in books made available to them at school and at public libraries.

Dana Loesch made such a point, in tweets that cannot even be embedded here due to their graphic nature. Greene herself, from her political account, also retweeted Libs of TikTok making the point about graphic content from "Let's Talk About It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human (A Graphic Novel)" a book made available to middle schoolers.

"The same people who demanded @mtgreenee stop showing photographs with proof of the President’s son illegally paying prostitutes, think this book in a middle school is a beautiful form of expression and inclusivity," the tweet's text read.

Again, such content cannot be included here, but middle schoolers have access to it. Amazon says that the book's recommended reading age is for 14-17. An editorial review from School Library Journal notes, and this does not appear to be a parody review, that of all things it's "a sprinkling of profanity (including the odd F-bomb)" is what "may affect a school library's ability to shelve it."

