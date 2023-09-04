There's Another Democrat Who Won't Speak to Concerns With Biden's Age

The polls still consistently show that President Joe Biden's age is a concern for Americans, and that includes his fellow Democrats. The concern has gotten so obvious that even those in the mainstream media are forced to ask questions, as George Stephanopoulos did during Sunday's edition of "This Week" on ABC News when speaking with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Stephanopoulos and Kaine had been talking about the role the indictments and criminal trials would play in former and potentially future President Donald Trump's campaign, before moving on to discussing concerns with Biden running for reelection.

As Stephanopoulos brought up earlier in the segment with Kaine, a recent poll from The Wall Street Journal shows Biden and Trump in a dead heat, regardless as to voters are given the option to choose from third-party candidates. When asked "how do you explain that," the senator spent a whole lot of time giving a non-answer, though he did speak a lot about COVID, including "a collective trauma that still is kind of working its way through the system." It went unmentioned the role that Democrats played in lockdowns and how those lockdowns affected that "collective trauma."

Kaine also spoke briefly about Biden's supposed accomplishments, as other supporters of the president are prone to do.

"But--but given--given that, given all these potential criminal trials coming up at this time, does it say something also about President Biden--concerns about President Biden, whether it's his age, or his health, or his policies," Stephanopoulos also asked Kaine.

The senator once more spoke about COVID, and how "we've come through an unprecedented time," going on to also offer "and I just think that a human psychology and an individual's life can also be a national psychology, which is, we're still climbing a ladder out of a very, very dark chapter. Joe Biden is building that ladder, trying to reorient our economy so that we don't focus on just folks at the top, but we build an economy that works bottom up, middle out."

Although Kaine spoke to concerns with the Democratic Party, it wasn't to do with Biden's age.

"I think a lot of the evidence is pointing in a good direction. We have to do, as Democrats, something that we don't do so well, which is go out and sell. Sell the accomplishments. Sell the infrastructure project. Sell the growth in manufacturing jobs. And if we do that, I think Joe Biden is going to get re-elected," he offered.

No matter how many times the administration tries to "sell the accomplishments," with even Biden himself trying to convince the American people, they still don't appear to be convinced, given the president's low approval ratings.

To get Pres. Biden reelected, Sen. Tim Kaine says Democrats have to do "something that we don’t do so well—which is go out and sell.”



“Sell the accomplishments. Sell the infrastructure project. Sell the growth in manufacturing jobs.” https://t.co/jFxCNjybbd pic.twitter.com/84UAEAx7Xv — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 3, 2023

The question had been Stephanopoulos' last one for Kaine, and so he didn't get to press him further. He also didn't have time to mention a poll from the Associated Press, which does speak to concerns with Biden's age.

As that poll released last week found, 77 percent of Americans are concerned that Biden is too old to be an effective president, which includes 69 percent of fellow Democrats.

As Townhall has covered, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was confronted by CNN's Jake Tapper over that AP poll, but failed to give an adequate response.

Karine Jean-Pierre Confronted With Uncomfortable Truth of Biden's Age

https://t.co/O2FBFAYo1O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2023



