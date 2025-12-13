13-Year-Old Arrested at Minnesta School With 1,500 Suspected Fentanyl Pills

On December 11, a seventh-grader at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead, Minnesota, was detained after another student reported a large bag of fentanyl pills around noon, according to local police.

School Resource Officer Jessica Horn detained the student and seized the pills.

Approximately 1,500 pills were allegedly in the student’s possession. The juvenile, age 13, was arrested for 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center. His parents were notified.

Field tests confirmed the counterfeit M30 pills likely contained fentanyl, with lab results pending; the boy faces first-degree possession charges and was taken to juvenile detention.

Police Chief Helmick said "We commend the students who came forward — your actions helped protect others. This remains an active investigation, and we will continue working closely with Moorhead Area Public Schools to strengthen safety protocols and ensure a secure learning environment for all students and staff."

The student was taken into custody without incident. Due to privacy laws, the student’s identity and specific details of the case will not be released.

“The safety and security of our students is our highest priority,” said Moorhead Area Public Schools Superintendent Brandon Lunak. “Any possession, distribution, or involvement with illegal substances is taken extremely seriously in Moorhead Area Public Schools. Students found to violate law or district policy will face appropriate disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion, and the District will cooperate fully with law enforcement in pursuing prosecution when applicable. We are grateful for the response of the Moorhead Police Department and the quick actions of our staff and students, which ensured there was no impact on students during this incident. We remain firmly committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students.”

Moorhead Police Chief Chris Helmick stated, “Our partnership with Horizon Middle School and the Moorhead Area Public Schools is strong and working well. We appreciate the trust and teamwork between us that make this possible. We’re seeing real results from our collaboration, and this incident is a clear example that the safety protocols put in place by the schools are working. We will continue working closely with Moorhead Area Public Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

Police Chief Chris Helmick called it a wake-up call, noting the unheard-of quantity for a 13-year-old and the deadly risk even one pill poses to a child. One parent is cooperating, and random K-9 sweeps are now planned at local schools thanks to the vigilant student's actions.

